Popular bakery food truck rises into South Austin brick-and-mortar

Austin is about to be rolling in dough, thanks to one popular local bakery.

Teal House Coffee & Bakery, which began as a family-operated cottage business before spawning a much-loved food truck, will open its anticipated brick-and-mortar location at 2304 S. Congress Ave., January 30.

The bread and butter of the Teal House menu is the bakery’s delightfully sweet, sticky, and gooey cinnamon rolls, available by the single roll, by the half-dozen, and by the dozen. Teal House will also serve up gluten-free and vegan cinnamon rolls Thursday through Saturday.

Other drool-worthy highlights of the menu include sweet and savory kolaches and croissants, and newer bakes, including additional roll varieties like bourbon pecan sticky buns and maple bacon cinnamon rolls. Teal House can also whip up whole pies with 24 hours’ notice from customers. Hot and cold coffee and espresso beverages made with beans from Medici Roasting include a variety of cortados, cappuccinos, and lattes.

Owner Lance Phillips, who began the baking biz in 2016 from his home in an attempt to fund a family outing to Disney World with his wife and five kids, went searching for a brick-and-mortar location after demand for the bakery’s cinnamon rolls proved the business was ripe for growth.

“We love our food truck,” Phillips says. “We will always remember back to our early days in the trailer fondly, but as we grew, it has been a bit painful to know our capacity is very limited. Our storefront will allow us to serve a wider variety of food to more people. Guests can expect fresh baked goods and amazing customer service, plus a few new treats.”

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Teal House will open with limited service capacity, solely offering goodies for curbside takeout and through its pick-up window. Indoor dining won’t be offered until further notice, but fans can watch Teal House’s social-media channels for updates on when the dining room will open.

The new Teal House location will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm, and customers can order online for pickup. Teal House’s food truck will continue to operate from its East Slaughter Lane location.