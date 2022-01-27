Fire ravages popular bar and grill in downtown Kyle

KVUE — Fire crews are responding to a fire at a business on West Center Street in Kyle Thursday morning, January 27.

The Austin Fire Department is assisting the Kyle Fire Department with the fire at Papa Jack’s, located in the heart of Kyle. KVUE crews on the scene confirmed that the San Marcos Fire Department is also responding.

AFD said at 4:18 am that the working fire had “gone defensive.”

The Kyle Fire Department said Center Street is closed through Downtown Kyle. The City of Kyle later said the following roadways are closed:

Center Street from Burleson to Front streets

Lockhart Street from Front to Burleson streets

Main Street from Miller to Lockhart streets

Front Street from Miller to Center streets

Additionally, Kyle City Hall will not be able to open today, according to the City.

As of 6:30 am Thursday, the City said the fire was still active. However, as of around 8:30 am, KVUE crews on the scene said that the fire no longer appeared to be active and that fire crews had packed up hoses and were beginning to tear down some walls.

KVUE crews report extensive damage to the building, including what appears to be a collapsed roof. No injuries have been reported, according to the City.

