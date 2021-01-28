Sprawling Austin outdoor entertainment complex floats into Hill Country property

Something dreamy is happening in the Hill Country.

A brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, beer garden, and arts venue, aptly named Dreamland, opens in Dripping Springs on Friday, February 5. The ambitious new project is situated on 64 sprawling acres at 2770 W. Hwy 290.

If the description sounds like a lot, it’s because this place is a lot. Among Dreamland's attractions:

two music stages

sculptures and murals from artists from all over the world and curated by Austin-based artist Gareth Maguire

diverse food options

a beer garden and tap room with 50 local beers, ciders, and kombuchas, plus 40 Central Texas wines

The play spot also features a variety of recreation options, including what Dreamland says is one of the world’s most challenging miniature golf courses. Expertly designed, the course is actually split into the Challenge Course, an 18-hole course with three difficulty levels that combine to create 54 unique holes, and the Dream Course, a separate shorter 18-hole course "with a chance for a hole-in-one on most holes."

And if you're looking for something a little funkier than extreme Putt-Putt, the property also has four weather-protected, lighted courts for pickle ball (a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis). Be sure to note that these two particular activities are pay-to-play, but most things at Dreamland, including their Texas-shaped putting green and the kids’ playground and splash pad, are free.

As if the sheer number of things to do weren’t enough, Dreamland also comes with a “fun with a purpose” goal, which includes sustainability efforts, such as rainwater harvesting and solar power, built into the design. It also boasts partnerships with multiple nonprofit organizations, such as ASK Charitable Foundation, The Nobelity Project, The Andy Roddick Foundation, and others.

“We’ve been envisioning Dreamland for quite some time as a place that reflects the natural heritage of Texas and creates an inclusive experience where all guests are welcome,” said owner and founder Steve Kuhn in a release. “It’s been so fulfilling to see Dreamland come to life; there is really something for everyone to enjoy here.”

Dreamland will open with a host of safety measures, including indoor mask requirements for staff and guests, socially distant layouts, frequent sanitization of equipment and high-touch surfaces, and more.

Though Dreamland opens on February 5, the entertainment mecca will host its official grand opening weekend March 12-13. Bob Schneider and Kalu and the Electric Joint kick off the festivities on Friday, March 12, and Bruce Robinson, Kelly Willis, and Ray Prim bring the party on Saturday, March 13.

Sign up for the Dreamland mailing list for grand opening details, and access to the miniature golf courses and pickle ball courts once reservations open.