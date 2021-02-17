These Austin restaurants offering free meals during winter storm

Update, 3:30 pm: This story has been updated to include additional restaurants.

As Austin residents battle power outages, grocery shortages, and more unknowns, some local restaurants are offering free meals to help those in need. After a brutal year during which many of these businesses struggled to survive, local hospitality workers are now braving ice, snow, and power outages to help feed their community in an extraordinary moment.

Reaching these restaurants may prove treacherous, so make sure to check local roadway conditions before attempting to get there. TxDOT's DriveTexas map provides current road conditions and closures, and is a good resource during this winter storm.

Austin-based Deep Eddy Vodka and Kendra Scott have teamed up to provide free meals at the following restaurants on February 17, or until supplies last. In some cases, you must mention Deep Eddy or Kendra Scott in order to unlock the freebie.

OMG Squee — 4607 Bolm Rd.

Beginning at 10 am: Two doughnuts and choice of hot coffee/tea/hot chocolate.

Southside Flying Pizza — South Congress Location at 2206 S. Congress Ave.

Beginning at noon: Free pizzas when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka. (Southside's Menchaca location remains open for walk-up orders.)

Chi'lantro (Mueller) — 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. #1460

Beginning at 12:30 pm: Soy glazed chicken bowls when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka.

China Harbor — 801 E. William Cannon Dr.

Beginning at noon: Veggie or chicken combo with rice and soup when you mention Deep Eddy Vodka.

The Well — 440 W. Second St.

Beginning at noon: Free hot stews and coffees when you mention Kendra Scott. (Up to 200 dishes.)

Burro — 80 Rainey St.

Beginning at 3 pm: Free grilled cheese sandwiches and chips when you mention Kendra Scott. (Up to 200 dishes.)

Veracruz — The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Beginning at 3 pm: Free tacos at pickup window when you mention Kendra Scott. (Up to 200 tacos.)

The following restaurants will also be providing meals Wednesday, Friday 17. Note that as the weather changes, availability and times may change, so be patient.

Bird Bird Biscuit — 2701 Manor Rd.

Free fried chicken until 2 pm, or until supplies run out.

Casa de Luz — 1701 Toomey Rd.

Open for warm plates made using the restaurant's gas-fired stoves.

Discada — (working out of Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th St.)

Free breakfast tacos beginning between 2:30 and 3 pm.

Hestia — W. Third St. #105

Running through 2-5 pm, courtesy of Bumble.

Idle Hands Austin — 85 Rainey St.

One hundred free meals, courtesy of RedBull. From 1:30 pm to 5 pm, or until supplies last.

Jo's Coffee — 242 W Second St. and 1300 S. Congress Ave.

Running 2-4 pm, free breakfast tacos and coffee, courtesy of Bumble.

Nixta Taqueria — 2512 E. 12th St.

Free pozole beginning between 2:30 and 3 pm.

Via 313 — 3016 Guadalupe St #100

Via will be making 100 small cheese pizzas beginning at 3 pm at its campus location for a $10 (or more!) location to Austin Mutual Aid. (Venmo details below.)

Vic & Al's — 2406 Manor Rd.

Gumbo, butter beans, and red beans and rice from 1-4 pm, or until supplies run out.

If you're safe and warm but feeling frustrated, here are some additional resources and ways to donate:

Austin/Travis County EMS — Donate a meal to local emergency workers here.

Austin Mutual Aid — Help Austin's most vulnerable populations get into housing during this winter storm. Venmo @austinmutualaid or @austinmutualaidhotels.