H-E-B rolls out new restrictions on food and supplies for Austin shoppers

As Austinites slowly venture out to replace their pantries, thousands are being met with empty grocery store shelves, ransacked by desperate shoppers.

To that end, Texas’ favorite grocery chain has implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items. H-E-B reports in a February 19 press release that its stores “are in strong supply” and “continue to restock products daily.”

Some H-E-B locations are operating on limited hours. Here are the limits shoppers can expect at area stores:

Food items

Water Gallons – Limit 2

Water multipack – Limit 2

Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

Baby Water multipack – Limit 2

Eggs – Limit 2

Milk – Limit 2

Bread – Limit 2

Ice – Limit 2

Charcoal – Limit 2

Non-food items

Propane Tanks – Limit 2

Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items

(Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

Meanwhile, the grocery chain notes that it is doing its part to conserve power. “From our manufacturing facilities to our stores and administrative offices, we’ve drastically reduced all non-essential power such as lighting and HVAC set points,” H-E-B notes in a press release.

Importantly, curbside and home delivery orders have been canceled, but representatives hope to resume those operations as soon as possible. H-E-B’s pharmacies will be open according to store hours.

Customers are also encouraged to bring their own shopping bags, as stores are seeing a low inventory of bags.

---

CultureMap will update this story as it develops.