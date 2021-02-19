Where to find free drinking water across Austin

Thousands of Austin residents are now without water, whether due to city issues, pipes bursting, or water heaters malfunctioning, and those who do have access are under a mandatory boil water notice.

With water limits at H-E-B, Target, and other major retailers, dozens of local organizations are stepping up to ensure Austin residents have potable water. Temperatures are rising, which means icy roads are less of an issue and traveling to these places will be easier in the coming days.

According to city council member Greg Casar's office, emergency water trucks are en route to the region, but additional scheduling details have yet to be released. Until then, we've gathered a few places to stock up on potable drinking water on February 19, unless otherwise noted.

For nearly every place, you'll need to bring your own container, and there are limits on the amount of water available. If financially feasible, consider ordering a few six-packs or something else to keep these places running.

Warming centers — multiple locations across the city

Red Cross is giving out water, snacks, and other supplies at warming centers across the city. Find a list here.

Natural Grocers — multiple locations across the city

Natural Grocers will be giving out free water from the stores' reverse osmosis water filtration machine until Tuesday, February 23.

East Austin

Prep To Your Door — 507 Calles St., #100

10 am-6 pm.

Batch — 3220 Manor Rd.

Noon-6 pm. (You can also order beer online because why not?)

Gabriela's — 900 E. Seventh St.

1-2:30 pm.

Lazarus Brewing —1902 E. Sixth St.

9 am-10 pm.

North Austin

Cedar Park Recreation Center — 1435 Main St.

Noon until supplies run out.

Cedar Park City Hall — 450 Cypress Creek Rd., Bldgs. 3 and 4

Noon-5 pm on Friday and 8 am-5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Limit 20 gallons per family.

Austin Beerworks — 3001 Industrial Terrace

After donating 1,000 gallons to Dell Children's Hospital on February 18, ABW is now offering free water to the public. From noon-5 pm on Friday, noon-6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Adelbert's Brewing — 2314 Rutland Dr., #100

Noon-6 pm.

Hopsquad Brewing — 2307 Kramer Ln.

Noon-5 pm.

South Austin

Meanwhile Brewing — 3901 Promontory Point Dr.

10 am until supplies run out, limit 10 gallons.

St Elmo Brewing — 440 E. St. Elmo Rd., G-2

Noon-5 pm, cold and hot water.

