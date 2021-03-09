5 things to know in Austin food right now: 2 local taco trucks robbed at gunpoint

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Employees at two North Austin food trucks were the victims of armed robberies just minutes apart, Austin Police announced. In the early morning hours of March 1, two victims were closing Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos for the evening when a suspect approached them and held both employees at gunpoint while demanding money. The suspect, who can be seen here, then fled eastbound before jumping into a white sedan. About 90 minutes later, four staff members at Taqueria la Chilanguita Food Stand were approached by the same suspect, APD said, who also tried to rob them at gunpoint. One of the employees threw a pan of hot oil at the attempted robber, who then fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or Crime Stoppers app.

Beer and barbecue ... can’t have one without the other right? Introducing la Beer, a refreshing new collaboration from the great minds at Zilker Brewing Co. and La Barbecue. Here, one will find a crisp, crushable American pilsner that evokes memories of warm spring afternoons spent waiting in line for a plate of La Barbecue's famed brisket. The limited-edition brew officially launches Thursday, March 11, at Zilker Brewing Co (just in time for this lovely weather we’ve been having) and will be available in select specialty shops like WhichCraft and Sunrise Mini Mart beginning Monday, March 15.

Austin’s most prolific street-style noodle company, Chop Chop, has had such a solid year that we’re running out of ways to make our go-to “send noods” joke. On the heels of its popular Korean ox noodle cup release for Lunar New Year last month, Chop Chop has announced its latest pop-up retail experience located at Prim and Proper (the restaurant concept within South Congress' department store Neighborhood Goods). Dubbed the Neighborhood Noodle Stand, the new pop-up will feature exclusive items from Chop Chop’s vegan noodle cup line including Thai chicken alternative Tom Yum, kimchi ramen, and Japan curry udon with cauliflower meatballs. On March 18, March 25, and April 1 from 5 pm - 7 pm, customers can grab Chop Chop’s classic frozen noodles to-go or enjoy limited dine-in service on a reserved basis (both of options can be reserved via Chop Chop’s online pre-order menu here).

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, takeout and delivery orders have been on the rise, and unfortunately, so is plastic waste. JYBE is a new app on a mission to help solve the single-use plastic crisis by helping consumers to patronize restaurants utilizing eco-friendly packaging. Currently available in Austin, among other cities, JYBE uses location-based targeting to connect diners to eco-conscious eateries, where patrons can also leave restaurant reviews and see other sustainability reviews. It also partners with restaurants to offer various resources directly and encourage the use of more sustainable packaging. Download the app here.

Two titans of Austin food are hosting an absolutely smashing pop-up burger bar — and it's all for a good cause. On Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10 at Aviary Wine & Kitchen, chef Andre Molina of Aviary and chef Zechariah Perez of Sour Duck will collaborate on a mouthwatering burger menu that includes three different gourmet burgers: the SourMelt Smashburger topped with kimchi mayo; the PreMeditated Burger featuring caramelized shallot; and the Yeezy burger adorned with smoked pork jowl, root veg jam ,and tangy mayo. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will go to Hat & Heart Farm and VRDNT Farms, two Central Texas farmers hit hard by last month’s catastrophic winter storms. While the event runs March 9 and 10 from 2 pm until sold out, Aviary’s regular dinner service will resume both days from 4 pm - 10 pm.