Big burger chain Fuddruckers beefs up with new Austin ghost kitchen

A popular burger chain announced a new partnership that will expand its footprint across Texas and beyond, including in Austin. Fuddruckers has partnered with Brookfield Properties to open 10 new locations at malls in Texas and four other states. In addition, the company has launched ghost kitchens to capture more delivery and to-go business.

In Austin, the new Fuddruckers will open a ghost kitchen at Kitchen United Mix on Burnet Road.

The restaurant will also expand its ghost kitchen presence elsewhere in Texas, opening ghost kitchen locations in Plano and Frisco.

Although they lack the seating and design elements of Fuddruckers’ free-standing locations, these ghost kitchen spots serve the same familiar mix of burgers, sides, and chicken sandwiches. The restaurant also recently introduced a plant-based Beyond burger and Beyond chicken tenders.

In addition to these ghost kitchen outposts, Fuddruckers is moving into malls throughout the Lone Star State. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will add three new locations at Hulen Mall (Fort Worth), Town East Mall (Mesquite), and The Parks Mall (Arlington). Additionally, Fuddruckers will open in the Houston area at Willowbrook Mall in Cypress. New mall locations will also debut in Alabama, California, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The burger chain was formerly part of Luby’s Restaurants, but Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC purchased Fuddruckers in 2021. The company operates more than 92 locations nationwide.

“We are excited to partner with Brookfield Properties, expanding our geographic footprint across the country and making Fuddruckers accessible to an even greater number of guests,” CEO Nicholas Perkins said in a statement. “These new locations will continue to grow our customer base, create new jobs, and showcase our ‘world’s greatest hamburgers.’”