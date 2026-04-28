SOUND GARDEN
Former South Congress Cafe patio becomes wine and listening bar
Only the Wild Ones, a natural wine garden and outdoor listening bar opening May 1, is reworking the former South Congress Cafe patio from its longtime brunch destination into what founders describe as Austin’s "first dedicated outdoor listening bar." And in the late summer or early fall, the space will also welcome The Butcher’s Daughter, a well-known bi-coastal vegetarian restaurant.
The new concept pairs small-production natural wines and agave cocktails with vinyl-driven music in a shaded outdoor space built for lingering, transforming the familiar courtyard into a wine-focused gathering spot. Designed around a sunken courtyard and a 20-foot Cypress wood bar, the space features limestone walls, reclaimed wood decking, a live oak, and what founder and creative director Heather Tierney called in a press release an “old-world oasis."
The patio bar at Wild Ones utilizes Mediterranean-inspired design.Photo by Ashley Randall
The Butcher’s Daughter will take up the restaurant space, adding to its existing locations in Venice and West Hollywood in Los Angeles, plus Williamsburg and Nolita in New York City. The restaurant describes itself as a “vegetable slaughterhouse,” with a 100 percent vegetarian menu built around plant-forward dishes, fresh juices, and vegan and gluten-free options. The Austin restaurant will mark the brand’s first Texas location.
Tierney and founding partner Sarah Meyer Simon developed the concept of Only the Wild Ones around what they describe as an analog approach to both wine and music.
“There’s a lot of correlation between the two — it’s the analog version of both wine and sound,” she said in the statement on the bar's opening. “Because there is minimal intervention, the art can be expressed in its truest form.”
Long listening sessions at Only the Wild Ones are designed to be part of the experience rather than background noise. Local vinyl selectors will play their picks on a custom hi-fi sound system.
On the "analog" side of wine, natural wine refers to those made with minimal additives and less intervention during fermentation, often using organically farmed grapes and wild yeast rather than heavy processing or manipulation. The wine program is led by Austin native Kate Harrington, formerly of Emmer & Rye and Oseyo, with a focus on small-production wines, emerging winemakers, and classic grapes expressed in new ways.
The list includes wines from Italy’s San Fereolo, Serbia’s Bikicki Winery, and Hill Country producer Domaine de la Vigne. Harrington said the goal is to offer both familiar bottles for guests who know what they love and more story-driven wines for those looking to try something new.
Cocktails come from DrinkWell’s Jessica Sanders and The Treasury’s Antonio Matta, including a White Mezcal Negroni and Honeydew Margarita, alongside zero-proof options like the Grilled Lemon Spritz with kanna flower extract.
Executive chef Dimitri Voutsinas, formerly of NYC’s Red Rooster and Bar Boulud, designed the food menu around snackable small plates meant to pair with natural wine. Guests can start with toasted almonds with lavender, local cheeses, and charcuterie, or house-fermented pickles, then move into plates like pan con tomate with burrata and smoked prosciutto with cherries.
Only the Wild Ones will be open at 1600 South Congress Ave. from 4 to 10 pm Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and from 4 pm to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.