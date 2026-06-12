more than pint-sized
Austin brewpub Pinthouse expanding to Cedar Park with new beer garden
A popular brewpub is expanding into Cedar Park next year. Pinthouse, the Austin-based craft brewery and restaurant, will open a new location at 1605 E. New Hope Dr. in the second half of 2027. This location will feature the company's first dedicated outdoor beer garden, a press release says.
Founded in Austin in 2012, Pinthouse currently has five total locations in Austin, Round Rock, and San Antonio. Pinthouse Brewing, on Ben White Boulevard, has a wider menu with traditional pub options, while the remainder of the locations stick more to pizzeria-style menus with pies, salads, and some snacks.
According to the release, the Cedar Park location will offer the full-service Pinthouse Pizza experience. It also has "expanded production capabilities" to help keep up with inventory as Pinthouse sells beers across Texas and in other states.
Pinthouse's flagship brew, Electric Jellyfish, was the No. 1 reader's choice beer of 2025 in Craft Beer & Brewing, and Pinthouse was No. 2 among brewers. The brand is known for its IPAs, giving it a reputation for assertive brews.
“We’ve watched Williamson County continue to grow and evolve over the years, and we’re incredibly excited to finally bring Pinthouse to the Cedar Park community,” said president of retail operations Kyle Detrick in the release. “This project allows us to expand our brewing capabilities while creating one of the most ambitious hospitality spaces we’ve ever built. The outdoor beer garden especially is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and we think it’s going to become a true gathering place for the community.”
Details from a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing show that the space will span 13,640 square feet and include a shade canopy. The project is estimated to cost $7.43 million and construction is scheduled to start in November.
A rendering in the press materials also shows Pinthouse and two other restaurants sharing a lot. The release identifies them as future locations for Salt Traders Coastal Cooking and Day Maker Half Day Cafe, both part of Jack Allen’s Restaurant Group.
Pinthouse, Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, and Day Maker Half Day Cafe will be neighbors in Cedar Park.Rendering courtesy of Opa Design Studio
“Being able to grow alongside teams at Salt Traders and Day Maker who we’ve respected for years makes this expansion even more special,” said Detrick. “We’ve always valued the collaborative spirit of the Texas food and beverage industry, and are excited to be part of creating a destination that brings together several great local brands in one place.”