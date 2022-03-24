New poolside bar opens on the grounds of swanky South Austin hotel

There’s a splashy new addition to the ever-growing Music Lane in the South Congress neighborhood.

Magdalena Bar, a new poolside oasis from Austin's acclaimed hospitality group Bunkhouse, opens to the public on Thursday, March 24.

Located on the grounds of the group's hip Hotel Magdalena, which opened quietly in fall 2020, the new pool bar features a special food and beverage menu from onsite chef Jeffry Hundelt. Refreshing cocktails, frozen creations, and delicious bites combine for perfect al fresco snacking; savory menu highlights include a caramelized onion dip and carnitas tacos.

The space itself reflects the hotel’s modern-meets-vintage vibes with a fun '70s orange color scheme, colorful seating, lots of umbrellas for shade, a playful terrazzo bar top, and terracotta tile bar front.

Bunkhouse group will debut the new space with a special opening party from 5-8 pm March 24. The public is invited to swing by the South Congress hot spot for complimentary frozen drinks and tunes from DJ Bob Mann.

Magdalena Bar is open to the public and hotel guests alike on weekdays from 3-10 pm and weekends from 11 am-10 pm; reservations are available via Resy.

While the pool is reserved for hotel guests only on weekends, Austinites will be able to purchase daytime pool passes starting in April.