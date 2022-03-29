Austin-Bergstrom served up as one of the country’s best airports for food

Austin reigns as a foodie haven, and that designation even extends to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

A new ranking from The Discoverer travel website lists Austin-Bergstrom among the five U.S. airports with the best food. ABIA joins New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Portland (Oregon) International Airport on the list.

The Discoverer notes that the restaurants at Austin-Bergstrom “are as well known for their food as they are for the live music acts that will perform there.”

The website singles out the airport’s Salt Lick BBQ and Tacodeli locations for praise, as well as the food truck court, which serves up a rotating selection of fare.

According to the airport, Salt Lick served 37.7 tons of brisket to customers there in 2021, while travelers gobbled up nearly 1.46 million tacos (mainly of the breakfast variety) at spots like Tacodeli.

Most of the eateries at Austin-Bergstrom are local favorites, not chain restaurants. Aside from Salt Lick and Tacodeli, they include Jo’s Coffee, Amy’s Ice Creams, The Peached Tortilla, East Side Pies, Flyrite, Second Bar + Kitchen, 24 Diner, Thundercloud Subs, Hut’s Hamburgers, and Zocalo Café, which opened an airport location in 2021.

In 2020, readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine named Austin-Bergstrom one of the top 10 airports in the U.S. Similarly, the Fodor’s Travel Awards program declared Austin’s airport the runner-up for the country’s best airport in 2021.

Austin-Bergstrom welcomed more than 13.5 million passengers last year.