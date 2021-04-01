Favorite local food concepts roll into Austin's new MLS stadium

Here’s a valid question: Does anything pair better with soccer fans than queso? If you’re in Austin, the answer is probably not.

Luckily, queso is just one tempting culinary offering that is likely to score big when things get rolling at Austin FC’s new Q2 Stadium. Austin’s Major League Soccer affiliate, in collaboration with Chicago-based venue food biz Levy, has launched 512 Food Co., which will curate the stadium’s food and beverage offerings at concession stands, in suites and clubs, and through catering services.

The initial collection of local restaurants and vendors joining the game on Austin FC match days include:

Bao’d Up

Casa Chapala

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks

Easy Tiger

Mmmpanadas

One Taco

Pluckers Wing Bar

Slovacek’s

Tamale Addiction

Tacodeli

Taco Flats

The Austin Table, a rotating food stop in partnership with Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts that will focus on minority-owned local businesses and feature guest chefs

T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

Additionally, 512 Food Co.’s team, led by executive chef Sam Boisjoly, will offer several unique dining concepts throughout the stadium, including:

ATX Doghouse: local twists on traditional hot dogs and sausages

ATX MRKT and Austin City Goods: grab-and-go markets with vegan and vegetarian options, fresh fruit, ice cream, snacks, and Valentina’s BBQ sandwiches

Eastside Eats and Munchies: traditional game-day fare like nachos, chili dogs, warm Bavarian pretzels, and Slovacek’s sausages

El Mercado: Latin-themed grab-and-go market with vegan and vegetarian options, snacks, hot Mmmpanadas, and Tamale Addiction’s fresh tamales

Grilllove & Oak Hill Grill: spiced smash burgers, crispy fries, and chicken tenders

Queso Fountain: dedicated to one of Austin’s most sacred culinary offerings, providing a range of queso snacks

The stadium will include beverage offerings from the Q2 Stadium Beer Hall and two Michelob Ultra bars, in addition to drinks available from Captain Morgan, Bulleit Whiskey, Ketel One, Don Julio, Crown Royal, Anheuser Busch, Heineken, Dos Equis, Austin Eastciders, Dr Pepper, C4 Energy, and Waterloo Sparkling Water.

According to Austin FC, it was paramount that the stadium provide food and beverages from local eateries and vendors. Austin FC and Levy began working last year with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the Austin LGBT Chamber, the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce to provide opportunities for local businesses to get involved.

“The range of food and beverage options at Q2 Stadium reflects Austin’s vibrant, world-class food scene and our shared commitment with Levy to support the local culinary community in Austin,” says Andy Loughnane, Austin FC president. “We are pleased to announce an extensive range of local food and beverage partners at Q2 Stadium, operating under the 512 Food Co. brand, which will be an integral part of the fan-focused experience all Q2 Stadium guests will enjoy.”

The Austin FC schedule kicks off April 17 with an away match in Los Angeles. Austin FC’s first home match is scheduled for June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.