Easy Tiger roars into East Austin with new bakery and beer garden

Last fall, Easy Tiger left its original downtown location, saying goodbye its beloved East Sixth Street home after nearly a decade. In February, the Austin-based (or should we say Austin-baked?) concept is opening its newest shop just a few blocks away at 1501 E. Seventh St.

“We are heading into this exciting new chapter with a transformative year behind us,” said head doughpuncher David Norman, who opened Easy Tiger’s first bakery in 2011. “We’re so proud to be a part of the city’s reopening and support our neighbors — part of what makes Austin so special.”

The newest Easy Tiger will offer its signature collection of Old World-style breads, European-style pastries, soft pretzels, signature sandwiches, craft beer, and cocktails.

Easy Tiger will take over a gem of a building, one that most recently served as an event space for Parkside Projects, but was originally built to house high-end French restaurant LaV, which closed in 2016. It also boasts nearly 15,000 square feet of outdoor space, as well as exquisite interiors. Both will also be available for private events.

Despite the pandemic, Easy Tiger has continued to grow over the past 12 months, even opening a new location on South Lamar Boulevard in October. Its wholesale business supplying retail partners like H-E-B and Whole Foods Market has also blossomed, the company said.

“We are making good on our promise to return to downtown,” said CEO Mike Stitt in a release. “We are grateful for everyone who has supported Easy Tiger this year and feel an enormous weight on our shoulders to pay it back, starting with our newest location on the east side where we’ll be creating another 60 jobs for Austin.”

Current job openings include bartender, dishwasher, barista, bar back/busser, host, and prep and line cook positions.