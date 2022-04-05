5 things to know in Austin food right now: New cheeseburger stand swings open near Zilker

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

A new permanent food truck has taken up residence at Butler Pitch & Putt, the beloved 9-hole, par-3 golf course on Zilker Park. Serving cheeseburgers, french fries, and fried okra, Gimme Burger is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3-8 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-8 pm. The food truck joins Little Ola’s Biscuits, brainchild of Olamaie chef and Butler regular Michael Fojtasek, as current culinary offerings at the course, which celebrates its “72nd year-slash-one-year since reopening anniversary” on April 6, according to social media. Gimme Burger will officially open during the party, serving casual bites from 5-8 pm.

Two local friends are bringing the first brick-and-mortar location of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Austin. Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, including the signature sub, The Bobbie. The newest location opened Tuesday, April 5, in Mueller at 1200 Barbara Jordan Boulevard, thanks to good friends and business partners Julian King and Warren Shu. The pair have plans to open five more Austin locations in the coming months.

Voted the best bagels in Texas by Eat This, Not That and best bagels in Austin by multiple publications, Nervous Charlie’s Bagels is opening its second location soon, according to a recent release. Leasing 2,000 square feet of retail space in Whitestone Square in Cedar Park, the bagel shop joins a lineup that includes Wayback Burger, Kane Sushi, and more. Nervous Charlie’s specializes in straightforward, deliciously simple bagels, as well as a variety of cream cheeses and sandwiches. The release did not specify an opening date for the shop's new location.

Other news and notes

Chef Nicholas Harrison joins Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile as the new executive chef. The Louisiana-bred chef brings his heritage and years of experience to the Austin staple, previously serving as executive chef at La Joie Creole Bar in Cedar Park and as junior sous chef at Olamaie. Harrison’s first day as executive chef at Jacoby’s was March 10, and guests will be able to enjoy new Creole-inspired items on the Southern-inspired menu starting in April.

Suerte hosts its monthly Taquero Takeover on Tuesday, April 5, inviting Kinda Tropical’s chef-partner John Clark Di Cocco for a special one-night collaboration. Available for dine-in only, the collaboration will feature a Coconut Shrimp Taco, combining the main flavors of Kinda Tropical’s popular Fried Shrimp Rice Bowl and Suerte’s famous masa corn tortillas and house-made salsa. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Free Lunch ATX, a collective of Austin creatives founded to reduce food insecurity by growing, cooking, and serving food with a primary focus on the health of those experiencing homelessness in the community. Visit suerteatx.com to make a reservation.