New Austin organic pizza snack nabs backing from big Hollywood star

An Austin-based frozen pizza snack brand is getting a little dough — and creative direction — from one of Hollywood’s most celebrated film stars.

Scarlett Johansson, one of the movie industry’s highest-paid and most well-respected actresses, is partnering with local brand Snow Days, a line of better-for-you frozen comfort food anchored by its grain-free pizza bites.

As part of the new deal, the Black Widow herself will become an investor in HumanCo, Snow Days’ holding company, and join the Snow Days team as creative director, helping with product development and brand growth, according to an April 14 release.

The Snow Days brand — which makes its 100 percent organic pizza bites without any added sugars, preservatives, grains, or fake ingredients but with flavors that summon comfort-food lovers back to a childhood fave — just launched in March, grabbing Johansson’s attention from the get-go.

“Eating the foods we love and love to share with our families doesn’t have to make us feel bad physically or contribute to food guilt,” the award-wining actress says. “I am so excited to partner with HumanCo and Snow Days to help bring this evolutionary comfort food to the table. HumanCo’s commitment to wholesome deliciousness is one that I am proud to get behind and reflects my own interest in comprehensive well-being.”

The Snow Days pizza bites are made with cassava flour, mozzarella from grass-fed animals, and each serving contains seven different fruits and veggies. The company emphasizes that the product is made only with ingredients that can be found on organic farms and in nature.

The new product is currently shipping out to stores in all 50 U.S. states, and Johansson’s involvement is likely to create more interest in Snow Days as the brand gets off the ground.

“Scarlett Johansson is, and continues to be, one of the most recognizable names in today’s culture,” says Jason H. Karp, founder and CEO of HumanCo.

“While her acting accolades speak for [themselves], we are excited to partner with Scarlett because of her authentic, human connection with what we are doing at HumanCo. As a working mother always striving to stay healthy, as well as balancing her career and school drop-off, she’s the perfect partner for Snow Days. Her commitment to the brand values, highly conscious lifestyle, and fanatical love of comfort foods will undoubtedly help us to bring Snow Days to a wider audience who thought or feared that they could no longer enjoy the foods they once loved.”