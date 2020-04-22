West Campus deli latest in sweep of COVID-19 restaurant shutters this week

Fricano's Deli, a staple for hungry UT students for nearly 15 years, has closed. Co-owner Paul Fricano announced the news on social media, adding that the West Campus sandwich shop and catering company would not reopen even after current regulations lift.

"We are deeply saddened to announce, despite every effort to make it work, that we will have to close our doors permanently," the post read. "Working with such incredible people made every day incredibly fun! That’s what has made it so rewarding, but so hard to say goodbye. We will truly miss you all."

Fricano's post was a sweet goodbye to the neighborhood and community it helped feed since 2006. In 2011, it moved from its original storefront to a bigger shop at nearby 2405 Nueces St.

To help his employees through the current COVID financial chaos, Fricano is hosting an online auction beginning at 7 pm on Friday, April 24. Many of the auction items will be memorabilia pulled directly from the shop, and all proceeds will go to an employee fund.

"I promise to entertain you with great deli stories that go with each item, some of them based on actual events. I look forward to watching you outbid each other in a fight to the death to acquire one of the many great items up for auction," Fricano wrote in a Facebook post. "Seriously, all proceeds go to our great staff, of whom I’ll be sharing candid and embarrassing stories. Don’t miss it! Have those checkbooks ready (I know that many of you have gone on to highly successful careers $$)."

Fricano's is the latest closure in a sweep of Austin restaurant shutters over the past few days. On April 20, Enchiladas y Mas ended its 26-year run on West Anderson Lane. Later that day, Threadgill's announced it was closing its original North Austin location after 39 years.