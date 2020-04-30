Some Texas breweries and wineries opening to public this weekend

KVUE — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) recently updated its guidance for restaurants reopening at 25 percent occupancy, adding taprooms and tasting rooms at breweries, wineries, and distilleries into the mix — if they meet certain requirements.

"There are going to be some breweries, distilleries and wineries who have either onsite tasting rooms or onsite taprooms," said Chris Porter, a spokesperson for the TABC. "Some of those operate additionally as restaurants and the same guidelines are going to apply to those folks."

The guidelines are separated into two sections for the businesses: dining in and in-store retail.

For dining in, taprooms and tasting rooms at breweries, wineries and distilleries can reopen May 1 if they meet both the following requirements:

They operate as a restaurant with permanent food service onsite

Alcohol sales do not exceed 51 percent of gross receipts

They also must follow the 25 percent occupancy rule and follow the guidelines in the Governor's Report to Open Texas.

---

