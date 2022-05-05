Massive H-E-B with two-story BBQ joint breaks ground in booming Austin suburb

The second True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Austin area will be at the new H-E-B grocery store under construction in Georgetown.

The 121,000-square-foot store, at 1010 W. University Ave. in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, is set to open in the spring of 2023. It will replace a smaller H-E-B store at 1100 S. I-35. San Antonio-based H-E-B operates two stores in Georgetown.

The True Texas BBQ at the new Georgetown store will encompass two stories, and provide indoor and outdoor seating. H-E-B’s in-store barbecue chain has been named the best in Texas by Texas Monthly.

The only other full-fledged True Texas BBQ in the Austin area is at H-E-B’s store at 8801 S. Congress Ave., near West Slaughter Lane and I-35. On April 29, the Texas grocer unveiled its first two-story True Texas BBQ at its new 122,000-square-foot New Braunfels store.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to Georgetown, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for more than 55 years,” says Cathy Harm, H-E-B’s group vice president in Central Texas. “We look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services and ensuring that our longtime customers continue to enjoy the best of what H-E-B has to offer.”

H-E-B says the design of the new store will have the feel of a European village. Highlights of the new location include:

Drive-thru pharmacy

Full-service bakery and tortilleria

Large deli

Made-in-the-store sushi

Texas Backyard, selling products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining

Gas station and car wash

The new store will be open 6 am-11 pm daily. It will employ more than 450 people.