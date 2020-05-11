Time's up after North Austin gay bar permanently closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

North Austin gay bar ’Bout Time 2 has announced its last call, blaming the club’s permanent closure on the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with sad news that we will be officially closing our doors permanently due to the pandemic that is occurring,” ’Bout Time 2 said on Instagram. “We are truly grateful for all the amazing people that has supported our establishment over the MANY years!!! Thank you for allowing us to in being part of this community!!! Stay safe and thank you everyone for everything!!!”

The bar, also known as BT2, had been temporarily shut down since March due to the pandemic. BT2, which opened in 2012 at 6607 N. I-35 Frontage Rd., was recognized for its laidback atmosphere, drag shows, sand volleyball court, and food service.

On a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the staff of BT2, co-owner Tino Calderon said it was “impossible” to pay the club’s rent because of the mandatory shutdown of bars in Austin and the subsequent evaporation of revenue.

“We’ve heard suggestions to create a GoFundMe to help re-open the bar but the money needed for that is too tremendous,” Calderon wrote May 7. “What would help … is one last effort to help employees transition from the hope they had for their BT2 job to what lies ahead.”

In September, Caye South Management Group Inc., the Austin-based owner of BT2, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The bankruptcy filing listed up to $50,000 in assets and $100,001 to $500,000 in liabilities.

Court records show the largest creditor is BFS Receivables LLC in Coral Springs, Florida, which is owed $124,875 for a credit card advance. The No. 2 creditor is the Texas Comptroller’s Office, which is owed more than $75,000 in back taxes. Next in line is the IRS, which is due nearly $70,000.