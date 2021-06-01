Gourmet burger truck slides into historic South Austin music venue

Like any respectable music-lovin’ Austin barfly knows, there’s nothing better after taking in some live music (and maybe a few beers) than sliding some delectable local grub into your face. And it’s even better when that local grub is cooked up by a couple of celebrated Austin chefs and served onsite at one of the city’s most revered venues.

That’s the idea behind ATX Sliders, a new food truck concept from the newly formed Delectable Innovations Restaurant Group that will be parked at the Saxon Pub in South Austin and is helmed by Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ co-founder chef Michael Lerner and chef Carlos Cruz, the former executive chef at Hilton Austin.

Given that these chefs are meat masters, it only makes sense that locals will be tempted to pound a seriously beefy number of ATX Sliders, but there’s no need to bite off more than you can chew, especially since the menu has been curated to include some bites that are definitely worth savoring.

With a focus on grilled sandwiches made with fresh, all-natural ingredients, the ATX Sliders menu features such specialties as The Soco, a single beef slider topped with melty brie, tomato jam, and Dijonnaise; The Southern Gentleman, a cluck-worthy crispy chicken breast drenched in buffalo sauce and topped with baby arugula and a Gorgonzola cream sauce; and The Bonnell, a grilled chicken slider topped with goat cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, and a house-made spicy and savory Texas sauce.

But the juiciness doesn’t stop there. And we’d bet our buns that The Zilker Zinger (a single beef slider topped with a fried egg and ATX bacon jam) and The Armadillo (a crispy chicken breast slider topped unapologetically with loads of goat cheese and hot honey) will be big hits with Saxon Pub regulars.

Even herbivores can enjoy the grub, as ATX Sliders also offers two veggie options, including The Farmer’s Market, a black bean and veggie slider topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli. And any protein can be subbed with a veggie patty.

Sides include straight-cut fries and sweet potato fries, and chips with queso, guacamole, or salsa.

Though ATX Sliders doesn’t serve alcoholic beverages, the truck has got a smattering of tasty drink options, including some local choices, that can aid pub partiers in a little hydration before heading back into the Saxon for the next set.

And in a very Austin-tacious way to support the local community, ATX Sliders will dish out a custom Slider of the Month special, with $2 from each special benefiting a different Austin-based nonprofit each month. The inaugural Slider of the Month for June is the green chile pork slider (pork patty, provolone, hatch green chile, baby arugula, pickled onions, green chile aioli), which will benefit Austin Pets Alive!

“We love the idea of offering sliders because it offers our customers the opportunity to try out multiple flavors at the same time,” Lerner says. “Chef Carlos and I have been working together for months now to create a unique and flavorful menu that you might not otherwise experience unless you stop by for a visit. It’s certainly been a long road to get here today, but we are now looking forward to finally serving Austinites beginning this summer.”

Though ATX Sliders is currently operating with limited hours in advance of its official opening, the food truck will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, June 12 from 11 am-4 pm with free food, giveaways, family-friendly activities, and live local music. Follow ATX Sliders on social media for final event details.

Beginning Monday, June 7, ATX Sliders, located at 1320 S. Lamar Blvd. at the Saxon Pub, will operate from 11 am-1 am Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 am-3 am Friday and Saturday — perfect for late-night, post-pub grub.