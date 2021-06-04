Elevated Texas cuisine streams into charming Hill Country town

Sometimes it’s good to be up a creek. Picture this: After a stressful workweek, you’re whisked away to the lush Hill Country, settling into an idyllic, cozy space amid a tree-lined, creekside haven where the enchantment of nature is eclipsed only by the delightfully enticing Texas comfort food and bespoke craft cocktails. This is Creekhouse, the new restaurant, bar, and live-music venue where guests are encouraged to revel, relax, and stay awhile.

Set to open in early July on the charming creek-adjacent Wimberley Square at 14015 RR 12 in Wimberley, Texas, Creekhouse offers modern Texas fare with a side of casual Hill Country ambience.

Aiming to kindle sentimental memories of weekends spent on the river, Creekhouse is, at its heart, a neighborly gathering spot for locals and visitors. And the expansive deck overlooking Cypress Creek sets the scene marvelously.

While Wimberley has long enchanted Austinites as a nearby but far-out destination with a slower pace of life, natural beauty, and small-town charm, the growing town has never really been a bastion of haute cuisine. But Creekhouse — along with some other recently announced chef-run eateries — aspires to change that.

In fact, the concept was created by a group of friends who wanted to carve out a comfy place to gather and soak up the sweetest spot on the creek, all while bringing a fresh, modern culinary option to Wimberley. And with executive chef and culinary director Mark Grimes — a 30-year hospitality veteran whose career has taken him across the country and throughout Europe — at the helm, Creekhouse vows to offer Wimberley a flavorful new foodie mecca.

“We created Creekhouse out of a love for our hometown, Wimberley,” Grimes says of himself and wife Kimmie. “We wanted to bring a vibrant spot for locals and out-of-towners to come to celebrate, relax, and slow down. We believe there’s no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music — and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.”

With an all-day menu — including brunch, lunch, and dinner offerings — Creekhouse specializes in comfort-food must-haves, the type of fare most Texans couldn’t go a day without, but Grimes kicks up the sophistication, creating elevated dishes that are lip-smacking, finger-licking delicious. (Don’t worry, Creekhouse provides plenty of napkins should you not want to grub like you’re actually dining from a creek.)

Menu specials include such tantalizing dishes as roasted Creole blue crab fingers, Gulf Coast oysters (No one will judge you if opt for a fork over a straight-up slurp!), low country shrimp boil, Southern charcuterie, green-chile queso, irresistible hot honey chicken biscuit bites, Creole house-fried pork rind nachos, NOLA-style barbecue shrimp, and Mexican street tacos.

Other signature dishes include the brisket- and pork-belly-loaded Hill Country brisket ramen with pickled quail eggs, and the Southern-fried quail knots, a whimsical plate consisting of fried quail, Mexican street-corn mac-and-cheese cotija, green onions, and a cheddar-cheese-dusted crust. Adventurous diners should also opt for the “hot and dirty” style.

The sizable Creekhouse menu also includes oodles of sandwiches, soups, salads, starters, and snacks (Pro tip: Try the ranch-dusted Kennebec fries with hangover bacon and a fried duck egg!), as well as an array of inventive desserts, like bananas Foster bread pudding served with banana caramel and banana dolce lychee gelato.

In addition to craft cocktails that complement the Creekhouse menu, the bar offerings also include a wide selection of Texas brews and fine wines.

The restaurant also plans to offer live music and host community events frequently.

After its early July launch, Creekhouse will be open Monday through Thursday 11 am-10 pm, Friday 11 am-11 pm, Saturday 10 am-11 pm, and Sunday 10 am-9 pm. Reservations are available online.