New Austin liquor delivery app helps drinkers get sauced in 30 minutes or less

An e-commerce platform that promises to deliver booze to your doorstep in 30 minutes or less has popped the cork on the Austin market.

Through its app and website, Saucey now offers on-demand delivery of beer, wine, and spirits in the Austin area with no delivery fee or order minimum. In a June 9 release, Los Angeles-based Saucey says that it sources from independently owned liquor and convenience stores.

The release also notes that alcohol delivery has soared by nearly 250 percent since shelter-in-place orders took effect around the U.S.

“Recognizing this shift in purchasing habits and longing for the social scene of the bars and restaurants we once frequented, Saucey’s expansion plans come at an ideal time for those seeking the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to order liquor, wine, and beer with no delivery fees or order minimums,” the company says.

Saucey’s alcohol delivery rivals in Austin include DoorDash, Drizly, Favor, Instacart, and Postmates.

In December, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced it would start issuing permits for third-party companies like Saucey to deliver alcohol to a customer’s home. These companies pick up the alcohol from state-licensed businesses such as bars, liquor stores, and restaurants.

“For years, Texans across the state have relied on third-party services to deliver everything from clothing to vehicles. Now, at long last, alcohol can be delivered as well,” Bentley Nettles, TABC’s executive director, said in a release.

The platform already is available in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Sacramento, California. In addition to Austin, it’s launching this month in Houston; Miami; Seattle; Jacksonville, Florida; and Fresno, California.