Legendary Austin barbecue joint temporarily shuts down due to positive COVID-19 test

The legendary Franklin Barbecue is temporarily snuffing out the smokers after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. The news was announced via Facebook late on Tuesday, June 23, with owners Aaron and Stacy Franklin noting that the employee "is in a support role that does not involve interacting with customers or working directly with our food."

The staffer in question also has not been to work in a week, but the popular restaurant is still closing out of an abundance of caution to both customers and its own crew.

The Franklins say they will take the time to professionally clean the restaurant and ensure no one else from their organization tests positive.

"We really apologize for the inconvenience that our closure causes, especially to those of you kind enough to have already placed orders for pickup over the next several days," the Franklins write. "With a little luck we'll be back on the smokers next week, and we appreciate so much your patience and understanding."

The news was met with a strong show of support online, with fans posting their approval and sending good wishes from as far away as Seattle, Italy, and even Australia.