New casual seafood restaurant coasts into popular Southwest Austin neighborhood

A sustainable seafood concept is splashing into South Austin. Keepers Coastal Kitchen, from the team behind neighborhood favorites Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar and District Kitchen + Cocktails, is set to open Friday, July 9, for dinner service.

The restaurant, originally announced in late 2019 and poised for a 2020 opening, is located in the former North by Northwest Brewing Company space at 5701 W. Slaughter Ln. The concept will be family-friendly and casual, a natural fit for the Circle C neighborhood.

The crux of the restaurant is its sustainably caught seafood, all of which is responsibly sourced via Pacific Seafood and can be traced back to the respective boat captain, a release says.

Starters will include peel-and-eat shrimp, aguachile, and blue crab and shrimp dip. A "Handhelds" section features a burger, fish tacos, and a selection of po'boys. And Viet-Cajun-style boils — available with seasonal seafood and a variety of special flavored butters — are also available.

The restaurant is named for owner Amir Hajimaleki's favorite fishing pier in Port Aransas, the release says, and the bar program will riff on the casual Port A bar scene, but "with a kick of mixology."

In keeping with the times, Keepers will implement a low-touch service model, in which it invites guests "to order via QR code at their table with servers bringing dishes and drinks as they are ready."

Keepers will be open for dinner seven days a week, from 3-10 pm. Eventually, the restaurant will roll out lunch service and takeaway.