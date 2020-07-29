Hotly anticipated new French restaurant destined for Hill Country town

One of Austin's most anticipated restaurants is opening soon — in Dripping Springs. As the Hill Country town continues to grow, adding luxury retreats and expansive developments, restaurants have followed to transform the once sleepy suburb into a dining destination for Central Texas.

The latest to join the flock is Le Vacher, French for "the herdsmen." Eight months after announcing the buzzy concept to much fanfare, owner/chef Jacob Euler is officially opening his restaurant on August 7.

Le Vacher is a French-forward, Texas-influenced concept that highlights similarities between the two regions. In this spirit, the menu focuses on the cow from both an agricultural and culinary perspective. Diners can expect to see the whole animal on the menu, from unusual cuts to classic French dishes such as steak tartare.

The menu consists of snacks and previews such as chicken boudin and Texas tomatoes with goat cheese. Mains are largely composed of "rich, decadent meals designed to be shared," like foie gras parfait and crispy spaetzle. Ingredients, notes a release, will be Texas-sourced and the bread program will be local.

A curated wine program and robust cocktail menu round out the offerings. Heritage cocktails — Sazeracs, Negronis, etc. — will be consistently on the menu, while seasonal sippers, made with local ingredients and housemade components, will rotate.

The goal of Le Vacher, the first solo restaurant for the Washington, D.C.-born Euler, is to balance upscale dining with a welcoming atmosphere. The 120-seat restaurant, spanning both indoors and outdoors, was designed to cultivate "a true Texas Hill Country dining experience."

"I’ve always found myself more comfortable in a smaller town and I’m ready to know all of our guests so I can make sure they’re as excited as I am,” said Euler in a release. “Opening during the pandemic has been a huge learning experience and we are grateful for the opportunity to challenge ourselves in taking our guests’ health into consideration with everything we do.”

In this time of social distancing, the restaurant says it will open with "comprehensive health and cleanliness protocols consistent with government recommendations." Included in the protocol is distanced seating and staff members wearing gloves and masks.

Le Vacher, located at 136 Drifting Wind Run, Ste. 101, will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 5-10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 pm. To begin, the restaurant will open with patio and limited indoor seating.