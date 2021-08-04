Brooklyn-born pizzeria chain bakes up first Austin restaurant

A national coal-fired pizza chain is investing some dough in Austin.

Grimaldi’s — the Scottsdale, Arizona-based pizza biz founded in a location beneath the Brooklyn Bridge in New York in 1990 — will open its first full-service restaurant location in Austin, at Domain Northside, this fall.

Located at 11700 Domain Blvd., Ste. 148, the new Austin pizzeria joins Grimaldi’s only other Austin outpost, a takeaway-only ghost kitchen located in the Kitchen United Mix facility that opened earlier this year.

Though it’s the first full-service eatery in Austin for the company, Grimaldi’s at Domain Northside is the brand’s 18th location in Texas and 42nd location nationwide.

The new 3,950-square-foot pizzeria will include an indoor dining room and a full bar, as well as more than 1,000 square feet of covered patio dining space equipped with fans and heaters.

Grimaldi’s features a menu of coal-fired brick-oven pizzas and calzones, all made with a secret-recipe dough and using Brooklyn-style cooking techniques dating back more than a century. Along with salads, starters, and desserts, pizza freaks can devour specialties like:

Brooklyn Bridge Pizza: oven-roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, and hand-pinched Italian sausage

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza: Grimaldi’s white pizza topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, a shaved cheese blend, and fresh arugula

Grimaldi’s Famous Cannoli: Fried pastry dough filled with sweet ricotta and chocolate chips

Oreo Cookie Cheesecake: Traditional New York-style cheesecake with crumbled Oreo cookies and an Oreo cookie crust

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria at Domain Northside will also offer a full bar program that will include handcrafted cocktails; premium and local craft beers; and a good selection of wine, including Grimaldi’s own bottlings of Mille Gradi Rosso Toscano Sangiovese and Pinot Grigio.



Grimaldi’s will offer carryout service, and delivery through third-party services will also be available at the new pizzeria.

“We’ve received a warm welcome to Austin with our Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to-go concept at Kitchen United Mix, so we’re thrilled to expand our presence in the market with a full-service location at Domain Northside,” says Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO Joseph Ciolli. “We love being a part of neighborhoods across Texas and we look forward to bringing our signature full-service Grimaldi’s dining experience to the Austin community.”

Once it’s open, the new Grimaldi’s at Domain Northside will be operate Sunday to Thursday 11 am-9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11 am-10 pm.