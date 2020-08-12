Famed local soup restaurant stirs up first East Austin location

Something's boiling up in Rosewood. The Soup Peddler, Austin's go-to spot for all things soups and smoothies, is opening its first-ever east side restaurant later this month.

The newest location will pour into 1401 Rosewood Ave., a storefront attached to the original East Side Pies building. Most recently, the space was a corner market owned by the pizzeria.

When it opens in late August, the new restaurant will offer the mini chain's traditional menu of soups, juices, smoothies, salads, and grilled cheese, along with a few new items. Patrons can look forward to four new smoothie recipes, as well as the return of the popular Paisley Park. New soups will also be added to the rotation, the Peddler notes.

In a release, Soup Peddler says its "excited" to be moving into a new part of the city.

“We've been searching for a location on the east side for many years and now we've found this amazing spot,” said owner David Ansel. “We’re excited to be neighbors with East Side Pies, Discada, and Anything’s Baked Potato, to be in a location with such culturally diverse businesses."

To begin, the newest Soup Peddler will only open for to-go and curbside, a side effect of opening a restaurant amid a global pandemic. Despite the challenges, Ansel said it's because of the community the homegrown business is even able to make this move.

"... It’s thanks to Austin's support of local business during the pandemic that we’re still able to make this positive step.”

Ansel started the first iteration of the Soup Peddler brand in 2002 when he began delivering soup to South Ausinites using his bike. (Get it?) Over the last two decades, the shop has grown into one of Austin's premier health food destinations.

When it opens later this month, the Rosewood location will be the company's sixth Austin shop. A seventh Soup Peddler, located on Third Street downtown, opened in December 2019, but has since closed.