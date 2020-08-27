Local barbecue institution heats up Austin suburb with new restaurant

After months of heart-wrenching restaurant shutters, a local barbecue institution is firing up some good news. Stiles Switch BBQ — an Austin original since 2011 — has opened a second location in Cedar Park at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd.

"Obviously it's a crazy time to be opening a new location during a pandemic, but this was something we had in the works before the apocalypse began and we have successfully swung open the doors," says a restaurant spokesperson via email.

This newest jewel in owner Shane Stiles' crown officially opened on Friday, August 21, with longtime pitmaster Lance Kirkpatrick at the helm. Stiles' suburban outpost offers the same menu of craft barbecue as the North Austin flagship, with brisket, St. Louis-style pork ribs, sausage, pulled pork, and smoked chicken and turkey. Classic sides — corn casserole, mac 'n' cheese, potato salad, 'slaw, etc. — are also available.

Along with the restaurant menu, diners can peruse the grab-and-go case where they can purchase whole briskets, housemade sausage packs, sauces, and Barbecue Wife Margarita and Barbecue Wife Bloody Mary mixes — the Austin-based brand from Catherine Stiles.

The new restaurant also comes with a liquor license, ensuring that patrons can wash down their meaty meals with frozen margaritas, ranch water cocktails, and even a whiskey highball machine. And, like its North Lamar location, the restaurant offers a bevy of locally made craft beers on tap.

Inside, patrons will find the same Austin vibes as the original, with old-school memorabilia on the walls, and even a few booths from the original Threadgill's, which closed down earlier this summer due to the economic impact of COVID-19. (The famed Austin eatery and the original Stiles Switch BBQ were neighbors in the iconic Violet Crown Shopping Center.)

"You will find ... lots of Austin nods to live music and things we love," the restaurant says.

Stiles Switch Cedar Park also hosts weekly specials, ensuring that almost every day is a (barbecue) celebration. Diners can take advantage of brisket enchilada specials Tuesday and Thursday, smoked prime rib on Wednesday, and chicken-fried steak (made with Texas wagyu beef) on Friday.

Both locations are open for dine-in at 50-percent capacity and for to-go orders. Though online ordering is only available for North Lamar, those interested in placing an order for the Cedar Park locale can call 512-305-3611.