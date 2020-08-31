New vegan 'junk food' truck bites into East Austin trailer park

Want to pig out without the pig? A new vegan food truck food dishing out "junk food" is now open on the east side. Nom Burgers, the beef-free brainchild of the Vegan Nom, is grilling up a 100-percent plant-based menu of smashed burgers and marinated chicken sandwiches.

Anchoring the menu is the OG Cheeseburger, also available as a double. Burgers are made of Impossible Pattys, smashed on a griddle, and topped with American "cheese," Nom sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Meanwhile, the special all-day Breakfast Muffin Sammy of egg, sausage, provolone, and chipotle aioli comes with a hashbrown, and will likely have diners asking, "McDonald's who?"

Those looking for more traditional veggie fare can order up a Veggie Burger made with a hemp seed patty or snag a Birdie Burger, which is grilled, all-natural "chicken" breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, and that aforementioned Nom sauce.

All sandwiches can be ordered separately, or as a combo with a drink and fries for an additional $4.99.

Along with its vegan takes on traditional fast food entrees, the trailer also offers popular side dishes. Mac 'n' cheese, fried pickles, tater tots, Buffalo wings, cheese fries, and even a vegan ranch dressing are all 100-percent plant-based, as is the Plant Queso and bacon and sausage that can be added to sandwiches for an additional charge.

"Nom Burgers is here to give you what you crave, help you reduce your impact on the planet while still fueling your passion for great-tasting food at an affordable cost,” chef/owner Chris Rios said in a release.

As part of that affordability, the truck will soon be rolling out a Tuesday brown bag special. For $20, diners can grab two burgers and two fries. The company says it will also be crafting monthly burger specials featuring new recipes from Rios.

Not that the trailer needs gimmicks to bring diners to its new space inside the Vegan Nom Food Park at 2324 E. Cesar Chavez St. According to a release, August 22 was a sell-out first day for the new food truck.

Nom Burger is open Tuesday-Sunday, from 11 am to 11 pm.