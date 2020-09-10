Dallas restaurant group imports Asian-fusion concept to North Austin

A Dallas-based restaurant group is growing its Austin portfolio with a new restaurant in the Domain Northside. Lombardi Family Concepts, which also owns downtown brunch staple Taverna, announced it is opening Joi, a modern Asian-fusion eatery specializing in sushi, Asian street food, and more. (A lot more.)

Though no menu details were provided, Joi promises "fresh, affordable" takes on street food from across the Asian continent. Along with sushi, diners can pick from items like Asian fried chicken and wings, poke, tempura, and ramen. Other menu highlights includes specialty dishes like duck tacos or blistered shishito peppers.

Rounding out the menu are artisan cocktails, a release promises.

Joi will take the place of Toulouse Cafe & Bar at 3120 Palm Way #150 in late October. Toulouse, also owned by Lombardi Family Concepts, closed earlier this week, the company announced.

“We look forward to welcoming our long-time friends and new guests to JOI to experience a fun, fresh take on Asian street food, sushi and cocktails,” said Lombardi Family Concepts founder and owner, Alberto Lombardi, in a release. “We are thrilled to introduce this new dining concept to the Austin community we have enjoyed serving in our Taverna and Toulouse locations at Domain NORTHSIDE for the last four years."

Aside from the now-shuttered Toulouse, the restaurant group owns two area locations of Taverna, including one downtown and one nearby in Domain Northside. Aside from Austin, the company also operates restaurants in Dallas, Las Vegas, and Mexico.

For now it appears the Lombardi fam is doubling down on the burgeoning North Austin development. Says Lombardi: "We are delighted to reinvest in NORTHSIDE with this new and exciting restaurant.”