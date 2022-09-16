Downtown hot spot ATX Cocina debuts sister restaurant in Austin's Arboretum

One of downtown Austin's favorite hot spots just welcomed a new sibling: Bulevar Mexican Kitchen is the sister concept to ATX Cocina, and is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd.

Bulevar is the newest project from Guy + Larry Restaurants, the team behind Roaring Fork, Salty Sow, Tumble 22, J Carver’s, and Red Ash, in addition to ATX Cocina. Sourcing from leading purveyors and utilizing a wood-fired grill, the restaurant celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken, and heirloom vegetables — all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.

An operating partner at ATX Cocina, Kevin Taylor is the Executive Chef at Bulevar, where the menu will revolve around "masa, meat, and margs," according to a press release. Masa is a cornerstone of Mexican cuisine, and Bulevar's comes from small family farms in Oaxaca, trucked in by Masienda. Taylor and his team practice in a 100 percent gluten-free kitchen using modern approaches combined with traditional, regional Mexican techniques.

“I was lucky enough to be raised in a family-operated Mexican kitchen, and I often take immersive trips throughout Mexico where I learn from and cook with locals. I’m always excited to share my appreciation and respect for Mexican cuisine with the City of Austin when I return. Each dish on the Bulevar menu is a combination of what my travels have taught me, my upbringing in a Mexican kitchen and my inspiration from the legends of Mexican cuisine,” said Taylor in a release.

As in traditional Mexican homes and restaurants, the dinner menu is intended for sharing, with highlights including the hand-pressed tortillas, big steaks and fish cooked over a live fire, refreshing crudos, fresh oysters, and an organic half chicken with corn butter.

In addition to a variety of whiskeys, gins, and a selection of Mexican and American wines, the bar program features 150 mezcal and tequilas from premium distilleries in Mexico. The impressive list designates the region of origin for each mezcal, as well as its NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana), a four-digit number noting exactly where the spirit was produced.

Housed in what was previously the second location another downtown concept from Guy + Larry Restaurants, Z'Tejas, Guy Villavaso and Larry Foles had the unique opportunity to return to the restaurant they built back in 1995. Along with a massive wood-fired grill, the space features tall ceilings, expansive glass windows, and gorgeous views of the Austin sunset from the patio.

Open daily at 4 pm for happy hour until 6:30 pm and dinner until 10 pm, Bulevar is now taking reservations. Lunch and brunch services are soon to follow.