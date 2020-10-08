Austin suburb announces massive new hub for restaurants and entertainment

The much-anticipated Northline mixed-use development in Leander has nailed down an anchor tenant. And it's a whopper.

Northline Leander Development Co., the master developer of Northline, and real estate services provider Lincoln Property Co. announced October 8 that The HUB, a food, beverage, and entertainment venue, plans to be the project’s lead retail tenant. The HUB currently operates a 100,000-square-foot location in the Florida Panhandle. The concept is being expanded to Leander and other cities.

The HUB at Northline will feature restaurants, bars, and shops surrounding a central lawn and patio area with covered picnic tables and lounge furniture. The venue will be equipped with an event stage, as well as a covered pavilion with an LED jumbotron.

“The HUB encapsulates everything Northline represents. It’s a premium destination where parents can get together for a drink and let their kids run free,” Alex Tynberg, owner and developer of Northline, says in a release. “I had the opportunity to visit the original location, and with a concert on stage and children dancing on the turf, I absolutely loved the vibe. I’m beyond excited to bring this exciting amenity to Leander.”

Construction on the $800 million development, which was announced in 2018, started earlier this year. The first buildings are scheduled to be finished next year. Overall, it’s expected to take eight to 10 years for the project to be completed.

Northline is envisioned as Leander’s new downtown district. It’s being built on 115 acres between U.S. Highway 183 and the 183A toll road. “Northline will be a one-stop-shop community where residents and visitors can come for any and all of their needs,” says David Neher, executive vice president of Lincoln.