Mixtli-ing it Up

Award-winning chef team unveils innovative new restaurant in San Antonio

Kumo roast carrots
Carrots roasted in Suadero fat, served with requeson and a smoked orange and chile oil. Courtesy photo

The duo behind one of Texas' hottest restaurants is unveiling another concept. Three months after announcing their much-loved Mixtli was moving from San Antonio's Olmos Park neighborhood to hip Southtown, fans have finally learned the real reason behind the move: Kumo

Taking over for its sister restaurant at 5251 McCullough Ave. in San Antonio, Kumo is a contemporary Mexican omakase scheduled to open in early November. It's the second concept for chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres, both of whom have been semifinalists for the James Beard Award and were named Food & Wine's Best New Chefs for Mixtli.

Here in Austin, foodies have had no shortage of opportunities to try Torres and Galicia's cuisine at events like the Austin Food & Wine Festival and a headline-grabbing collaboration with Emmer & Rye in 2018. 

Kumo, or "cloud" in Japanese, focuses on tacos and "handheld" dishes. Like Mixtli, the menu will change frequently with an emphasis on seasonality and include tacos, tostadas, ceviches, and small bites with Japanese influences. The restaurant itself will be BYOB, and a daily agua fresca, which will change with the menu, will be available for purchase.

"Kumo is a unique departure from traditional dine-in ordering," says Torres in a release. 

In keeping with the omakase style of service (omakase means "I leave it up to you"), diners hand control of the dining experience over to the chef. Meals consist of eight to 10 dishes, and are curated by Galicia and Torres depending on the customer, seasonality, and whim. Ultimately, says Torres, it is designed to "create distinct experiences for guests."

Tickets are purchased in advance for $85, and during the reservation process, diners are able see pairing suggestions to bring along to the restaurant with them. In keeping with the intimate nature of the restaurant, Kumo will only host six table of two guest each. Reservations are now open on the website

"We are looking forward to serving our guests in a really fun and unique way. San Antonio has such a diverse community, and we know our guests will embrace the experience.”

