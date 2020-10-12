East Austin freshens up with new vegan ice cream and coffee shop

Thai Fresh fans have long praised the restaurant's delectable dairy-free ice cream. As of Monday, October 12, Austinites can officially feast on the coconut milk-based concoctions and gluten-free baked goods at Gati, the newest offering from Thai Fresh owner Jam Sanitchat.

Housed in a charming little space at 1512 Holly St., next to the Bread Basket, Gati is a hybrid dessert and coffee shop. In the mornings, patrons can swing by for a full menu of espresso drinks made with Greater Goods beans. Offerings also include trendy concoctions such as golden mylk, chai, and matcha lattes, and affogatos for a post-dinner treat (or before dinner — we won't judge).

Gati's baked goods are all gluten-free, and include classic offerings such as coffee cake and German chocolate cake to more inventive treats such as s'more bars and brownies. Cakes are offered by the slice, or order custom 6-inch or 9-inch versions.

But as the name implies (Gati means coconut milk in Thai), the dairy-free vegan ice cream is the true star. The shop offers a total of 16 ice cream flavors that will constantly rotate. During its grand opening on October 12, the shop's featured flavors include lavender caramel, purple sweet potato, Thai basil, Cookie Monster with Spirulina, banana peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough, and tamarind candy, among others. They're available by the scoop or in $12 pints.

“We feel that we have a very good product,” Sanitchat told CultureMap in 2018 when the concept was first announced. “We have been making it for eight years and have been selling it here at Thai Fresh. The ice cream has just been hiding under our yummy Thai food.”

Architect and designer Elizabeth Baird was tasked with crafting the new space. The interior is bright and airy, with muted tiles and rattan and paper light fixtures offset by a skylight. The understated, elegant design continues to the exterior, which includes a deck where patrons can enjoy their treats. (In this age of COVID-19, it's the only space currently available for seating.)

Gati is now open daily from 7:30 am to 9 pm. Check the flavor menu here or call 512-220-1077 to receive the most up-to-date ice cream options.