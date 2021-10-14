Austin’s adored first craft brewery debuts massive beer garden and taproom

New things are bubbling up for a trailblazer of Austin’s beer scene and the town’s first craft brewery.

Celis Brewery — founded in Austin in 1992 by Belgian brewing whiz Pierre Celis and most known for its legendary signature witbier, Celis White — is expanding its North Austin brewery space at 10001 Metric Blvd. with the addition of a massive outdoor beer garden and taproom.

Dubbed the CTX Beer Garden at Celis Brewery, the new hangout spot opens to the public on Saturday, October 23, and will feature 12,000 square feet of outdoor seating, a stage for live music, food trucks, and regular event programming, including Austin FC game viewing, family- and dog-friendly parties, beer tastings, and more.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the newest addition to our brewery. This new feature will allow people more opportunities to explore the grounds and enjoy our beers with their family, friends, and dogs,” says Christine Celis, Pierre Celis’ daughter, who now runs the brewery with her daughter, brewer Daytona Camps.

“What I am most proud of is that while the brewery pays homage to my father and the traditional Belgian brewing style, our new beer garden represents Celis moving towards the future,” Christine Celis adds. “We will always do our best to provide our fans with delicious new beers and ways to connect with the community.”

The CTX Beer Garden’s new indoor taproom will showcase Celis’ more than 20 locally brewed beers on tap. Beer lovers can also sip on limited-time seasonal beers and the new Celis CTX Mexican lager.

Anchoring the space in the cuisine arena will be two food trucks, including locally owned Con Todo, a new taco truck from chef Joseph Gomez and chef John Gocong (of Osome and Salty Cargo fame), as well as Schaller’s Stube Sausage Truck, which will make its welcome return to Austin. Progress Coffee Co. will also be onsite to serve up coffee beverages for customers more interested in a caffeine than beer buzz, and some tasty pastries, which, by the way, are sure to pair perfectly with Celis beers.

The growth of Celis’ footprint in North Austin seemed inevitable, given the ongoing development of the area’s “brewery district,” which also includes Austin Beerworks, 4th Tap Brewing, Circle Brewing Company, and Hopsquad Brewing Co., among others, and has likely been boosted by thriving nearby entities like the Domain and Q2 Stadium.

And considering Celis’ long history in Austin and flourishing business in recent years, especially after the reopening of the brewery in 2017, the local beer community seems to be embracing the Celis expansion.

After all, as Pierre Celis said, “beer makes friendships.”

CTX Beer Garden at Celis Brewery will celebrate with a grand opening party on Saturday, October 23 at 2 pm. The beer garden’s regular hours will be Wednesday and Thursday 3-10 pm, and Friday through Sunday noon-10 pm.