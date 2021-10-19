5 things to know in Austin food right now: Beloved burger stand reopens downtown

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and reopenings

Here’s news that’ll make you want to get your buns to downtown Austin: P. Terry’s Burger Stand has reopened its downtown location at 515 Congress Ave. The burger joint closed the location in mid-2020 because of the pandemic and subsequent mass exodus from downtown. “We’ve refurbished the burger stand, brought in a new team, and we are excited to once again serve the residents, professionals, and visitors in the downtown area,” says Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s. All P. Terry’s locations are now fully open for dine-in (at dining room locations, including the Congress Avenue stand), takeout, and delivery. Curbside pickup is also available at select locations with dining rooms.

Delicious things are percolating at the Domain, with North Austin buzzing about a long-loved Austin cafe moving in. Medici Roasting, which boasts seven other locations throughout Austin and has been a cornerstone of the city’s cafe scene since its founding in 2006, has opened at the Domain, in the spot formerly occupied by Craftwork Coffee Co. The Medici space combines a “modern appearance with an intimate atmosphere to create a truly memorable coffee shop experience,” according to the company. In addition to its coffee and espresso offerings, Medici is serving up its menu of quality breakfast tacos, sandwiches, and bowls. The new cafe is located at 10727 Domain Dr. It’s open every day from 7 am-5 pm.

Other news and notes

Is there anything better than raising a glass with friends in support of an excellent cause? That’s what’s popping at Aviary Wine & Kitchen on October 27, when the popular South Lamar wine bar hosts the Strong Women of Bordeaux event benefiting Lift Collective, an Austin nonprofit that works for equity and inclusion in the wine industry. The tasting event includes pours from 18 bottles created by 12 different women producers and winemakers. The evening will raise funds for Lift Collective’s Entrepreneurial Scholarship, which supports budding talent in the wine industry. The pouring starts at 6 pm, with the first 100 guests receiving a complimentary Strong Women of Bordeaux wine tumbler to commemorate the cause. Suggested donations start at $100 for a general tasting pass, and attendees can RSVP at liftcollective.org.

In the midst of basking in the national spotlight after appearing in a recent ad for Capital One, the folks behind Austin’s Antonelli’s Cheese Shop are going nationwide for the first time with a live, interactive tasting class this spooky season. No matter where cheese freaks are in the continental U.S., Antonelli’s will ship fans a tasting kit. All they have to do is unpack it, plate it, and get ready for a trick-or-treat cheese-stravaganza with Antonelli’s popular Halloween candy and cheese pairing class, taking place Saturday, October 30. The cheese obsessed should order by midnight on October 26, and even if they miss the live segment, they can check out the recorded tasting event at any time after the event. If it’s successful, Antonelli’s may continue to offer once-a-month national live tasting events. Austinites hankering for the cheesy stuff can take part in the Halloween candy and cheese pairing class in person, with three local classes offered. Visit the website for more details.

A woman-owned Colorado brewing company is moving into Austin with a beer that is likely to get drinkers with food sensitivities hopping with excitement. Holidaily Brewing Company, a dedicated gluten-free brewery, will distribute to Austin as part of a wide-ranging expansion. Starting Monday, October 25, Holidaily Brewing’s gluten-free craft beer will be available at liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout the city. “Our Austin fans are some of the most vocal supporters of Holidaily,” says founder Karen Hertz, who created the company after a cancer diagnosis and advice from her doctors to embrace a gluten-free diet. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our gluten-free beer to this beautiful city with a thriving craft beer, food, and health-and-wellness-focused culture.” Holidaily’s beers include Favorite Blonde, Fat Randy’s IPA, and the award-winning Big Henry Hazy IPA. Visit HolidailyBrewing.com/buy for more info and to track down the beers in Austin.