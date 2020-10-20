H-E-B named No. 1 grocery store for delivery in new industry report

Widely praised for its response to the ongoing pandemic, San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B’s cart has once again been filled with kudos.

In a study by market research and mystery shopping firm Ipsos, H-E-B ranked first for grocery delivery among U.S. retailers, with a 99 percent accuracy rate. At No. 2 in the grocery delivery category was Austin-based Whole Foods Market, which achieved a 95 percent accuracy rate.

For the study, mystery shoppers across the country rated various retailers on the quality of their buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside, and delivery services. Ipsos conducted 150 mystery shops per retailer across these three categories.

“Use of BOPIS and curbside pickup has increased for 78 percent of shoppers since COVID-19 began, and 69 percent expect to continue using it at the same or higher levels after the pandemic subsides,” Carlos Aragon, vice president of U.S. channel performance at Ipsos, says in an October 9 release. “As we continue to see the adoption and usage of these new digital offers rise and continue to stick, it is important that brands have the mechanism to ensure they deliver a seamless and safe customer experience for these new users.”

To promote social distancing, H-E-B rolled out two-hour delivery across Austin in April, eliminating the need for customers to interact.

“With Texans relying on delivery now more than ever, it is our duty to support more of our communities across the state, as quickly as possible,” Jag Bath, Favor’s CEO and H-E-B’s chief digital officer, said in an April release.

To accommodate two-hour delivery for H-E-B customers, Favor undertook a statewide expansion. The grocery chain rolled out its home delivery option in 2018, the same year that H-E-B bought Favor.