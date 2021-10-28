Hill Country village market taps Fredericksburg distillery and more new tenants

A crafty local goat is bringing a “baa-cchanal” experience to the Hill Country that will have spirits lovers hoofing it to the area’s massive new village market once it opens.

Fredericksburg-based Iron Goat Distillery, launched in 2016 and already the winner of six industry awards for its craft rums and agave spirit, is one of the newest tenants to sign a lease at Grand Central at Milam, the new public market destination currently in development in Fredericksburg.

Iron Goat — which ferments, distills, bottles, and labels its spirits by hand in the Hill Country haven — is known for its Agave Spirit, Honey Spirit, and flavored rums, including Texas Heat Cinnamon, Amber, and Silver. Its tasting room and shop at Grand Central at Milam will represent Iron Goat’s first retail location.

Located at 206 N. Milam in Fredericksburg and under redevelopment by Austin’s St. Croix Capital Corp., Grand Central at Milam is scheduled to be completed this fall and will offer nearly 16,000 square feet of retail space for eight concepts, as well as four food kiosks that will highlight unique Hill Country cuisine.

Anchored on a 1.6-acre site, the market will also include outdoor amenities like picnic tables, yard games, a fire pit, a small stage for performances, and local art exhibits.

St. Croix Capital announced Wednesday, October 27 that also joining Iron Goat at Grand Central at Milam will be:

Paint Nail Bar, a beauty franchise owned by Fredericksburg residents that boasts a fume-free environment, nontoxic products, complimentary mimosas, and an in-house jewelry line.

Santa Fe Handwoven Designs, which features women’s handwoven clothing and gifts created by a longtime fiber artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Grand Central at Milam shop will be the brand’s second Fredericksburg location.

Other tenants that previously signed leases for Grand Central at Milam include healthy beverage biz NobiliTea, Fredericksburg sandwich and snacks shop Fresh Pickens Market, and Palinuro Italian Cuisine.

“We’re thrilled we’ve attracted such a diverse slate of tenants for Grand Central at Milam,” says Ken Satterlee, founder and chairman of St. Croix Capital Corp, via a release. “We continue to seek tenants that will have appeal to both local residents and visitors to the area, and we’re confident each of these concepts will achieve that in their own unique ways.”