Pike Place-style market heading to popular Hill Country destination

A village market that borrows elements from Seattle’s Pike Place Market and Waco’s Magnolia Market is coming to the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg.

Known as Grand Central at Milam, the market is being developed on the 1.6-acre former site of the Super S market. Austin-based St. Croix Capital Corp. is redeveloping the property, which is located at 206 N. Milam St.

“The idea is to offer patrons and members of the community a single spot for multiple dining and shopping options — coupled with unique areas to sit, relax, and soak up local energy,” St. Croix Capital says in a July 1 news release.

St. Croix Capital recently launched a remodeling and adaptive reuse of the Super S building, which has been vacant for more than a decade.

Once completed, Grand Central at Milam will feature nearly 16,000 square feet of retail space earmarked for eight concepts. A market, restaurant, and distillery already have been lined up as tenants.

“With a location that’s a mere three-minute walk from Main Street towards the most household-dense part of Fredericksburg, we know it’s imperative our concept appeal to residents and visitors alike,” says Ken Satterlee, founder and chairman of St. Croix Capital. “That’s why we’ve studied other successful indoor/outdoor concepts and are working to translate their best elements in a way that’s authentic to Fredericksburg.”

Satterlee expects the outdoor common spaces to be as much of a draw as the retailers. Plans call for a fenced yard with picnic tables, yard games, a fire pit, a small stage for performances, and food kiosks. The outdoor area will be available for community organizations to use.

Grand Central at Milam is hosting an art competition offering $8,500 in prizes, with the first-place winner scoring $5,000 and the chance to paint their mural on an outside wall of the project.