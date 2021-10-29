East Austin hot spot pigs out with backyard edition of favorite fall food event

Hey, pork lovers, get ready to squeal. Austin’s ultimate snout-to-tail pork party is back!

The 10th annual Wine & Swine event, the top hog benefit for the Austin Food & Wine Alliance, brings home the bacon on Sunday, November 14 from 2-5 pm at award-winning east side joint Nixta Taqueria.

Tickets for the fest are $95 and are on sale now at austinfoodandwinealliance.org. All funds raised from the event will support the nonprofit’s grant program for culinary innovation and community giveback. Since 2012, the alliance has granted $367,500 to fund local culinary projects, and will award an additional $34,500 in December.

Though this year’s Wine & Swine event will be somewhat scaled back from its usual size due to the pandemic, more of the backyard barbecue variety with a limited capacity, the alliance is promising attendees will have no trouble hamming it up at the authentic Mexican-style pig roast.

Featuring premium wine and beer tastings, backyard games, and enough porky bites to go hog wild, Wine & Swine will welcome attendees with a Tito’s-laced prickly pear mule cocktail before they dive in whole hog.

Hosting the event are celebrated taqueria owners chef Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi, whose Nixta was an alliance grant recipient in 2019. Joining them in the family-style roast fest are members of the illustrious Austin Taco Mafia: chef Luis “Beto” Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, chefs Anthony Pratto and Xose Velasco of Discada, and chef Gerardo Guerrero of La Tunita 512.

Additionally, chef Joseph Gomez of new local taco truck Con Todo and Marco Silvestrini of Dolce Neve will sweeten the pot with dessert bites.

The Wine & Swine menu includes the following pork treats:

Chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria

Passed appetizer of acorn squash skewer with confit squash, whipped queso fresco, verde salsa macha, fermented spicy honey, and sage

Fire-roasted suckling pig

Confit heritage pork carnitas

Fresh Barton Springs Mill heritage corn tortillas



Chefs Anthony Pratto and Xose Velasco of Discada

Elote en vaso with Tajin, mayo, queso fresco, lime, and cilantro

Chef Luis “Beto” Robledo of Cuantos Tacos

Frijoles especiales with campechano meat from pot

Chef Gerardo Guerrero of La Tunita 512

Birria jasmine rice with roasted tomatoes, birria stock, spices, and aromatics

Chef Joseph Gomez of Con Todo

Cajeta dream cookies

Marco Silvestrini of Dolce Neve

Arroz con leche gelato with milk, cinnamon, and vanilla bean

Wine & Swine will take place at Nixta, at 2512 E. 12th St. Get tickets and more info online.