Halal Truck Says Hello
Houston food truck brings late-night shawarma to first Austin location
An acclaimed Houston food truck devoted to "authentic Middle Eastern" flavors, Al Shami, is opening its first Austin location soon. It will parked at 2718 Guadalupe St., and invites guests to celebrate its grand opening on Friday, October 25, with a super-late-night party ending at 4 am. (To that we say: yalla!)
Al Shami has three Houston-area locations. The food by Chef Talal Bani Hani has been enthusiastically praised by Chef Chis Shepherd, the head of Southern Smoke, a Houston-based culinary nonprofit with tons of Austin friends.
Although a press release generalizes the cuisine as Middle Eastern, the truck is best-known for its shawarma, and also specializes in Turkish skewers including adana kabab and beef tikka, and Levantine sides.
There will be many late nights at this trailer.Photo courtesy of Al Shami
Guests can order chicken and beef shawarma sandwiches as well as "shamita" sandwiches; the truck's signature sandwich, it's made with chopped vegetables, chicken, and shredded cheese, like a halal version of a chopped cheese. In addition to these handheld snacks, the menu also features shareable family meals, vegetarian dishes, and beverages including ayran (a yogurt drink) and a few flavors of Dimes fruit juice, both from Türkiye.
The grand opening party will start with a ribbon cutting at 7 pm, followed by a performance by a traditional Syrian band and some "special surprises for early arrivals," according to a press release.
There will be food deals all night, starting with free meals for the first 50 people in line. Then everyone else will get half off everything on the menu. The offers will continue after the event, too, with buy-two-get-one deals on chicken shawarma sandwiches every Monday through the end of November.
The fez is important at Al Shami.Photo courtesy of Al Shami
Al Shami will be open daily from 11 am to 3:59 am. The lots that Al Shami neighbors already constitute a Middle Eastern hotspot that also contains Mile High Mo's, Campus Hookah Lounge & Bar, and Halal Bros.