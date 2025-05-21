Festival News
Austin's Hot Luck festival releases last-minute 2025 music lineup
Just a day before the joint food and music festival Hot Luck begins, guests get to see a full musical lineup. Ticketholders already knew about a few bands including longtime favorite White Denim, but a fleshed-out lineup now covers four days of local music at three venues.
The schedule is staggered, presumably to make room for the food events; it's possible (and fun) to go to both food and music events every day, but it's a very busy experience.
The choice is easy on Thursday and Sunday when only one venue is hosting events: on Thursday, everyone will be at High Noon, and on Sunday it'll be Hotel Vegas. Saturday will be the busiest day, with shows at all three venues.
Full schedule by venue:
Mohawk, 912 Red River St.
- Friday, May 23, 9 pm: The Spits w/ Mujeres Podridas (Doors at 8 pm)
- Saturday, May 24, 9 pm: White Denim w/ Nolan Potter's Nightmare Egg (Doors at 8:00 PM)
High Noon,2000 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- Thursday, May 22, 9 pm: Space Flight records fundraiser w/ Think No Think and Geto Gala
- Friday, May 23, 8 pm: Zilker Brewing "Cowboy Candy" Release Party featuring The Western Express, DJ ulovei & special guest, Samuel Grey Horse with his two horses
- Saturday, May 24, 9 pm: South of Everywhere - NO VICES: Everyone's favorite East Side kickback
Hotel Vegas (multiple stages), 1502 E 6th St.
- Saturday, May 24, 9 pm: Haha Laughing + Mugger Tour Kickoff w/ Froggy Style and Prolific Charm
- Sunday, May 25, 7 pm: Hard Proof robeat w/ DJ Suxxy Puxxy at Hotel Vegas Patio Stage
- Sunday, May 25, 9 pm: Plan Sonidero at Hotel Vegas Inside Stage
- Sunday, May 25, 9 pm: Hot Luck After Party - Karaoke with Mickey at Hotel Vegas Volstead Stage
"Headliners" are not really relevant at an event like this, but there are a few acts to know going in.
First is White Denim, a rock group that has been playing since 2006. They're known for strong musicianship and a style heavily influenced by Southern rock. In 2024, the band released their 12th studio album.
The nostalgic hip-hop duo Geto Gala has been all over Austin's local festival "circuit," so to speak, becoming a staple in 2025. Attendees won't have to seek them out, since they're on Thursday's one-venue bill. They'll play with the high-energy, guitar-driven rock trio Think No Think in support of their shared label, Spaceflight Records — one of Austin's most prominent creative platforms.
Hardcore groupMugger and experimental rap project Haha Laughing are having a special show that's a tour kickoff for both and an album release party for Haha Laughing. They'll also be joined by two other acts that don't appear on the condensed lineup: Prolific Charm and Froggy Style.
Food events will happen every day, ranging from a barbecue party headed by pitmaster Aaron Franklin to a big outdoor tasting at Jester King Brewery. Check out a breakdown of the food lineup in our editorial coverage from earlier this year. We'll be back with our highlights after the weekend.
Tickets to most events are sold separately at hotluckfest.com. At the time of publication, most music events do not yet appear on the website. The Whole Enchilada pass, which gives access to all events, is "highly recommended." A Whole Enchilada pass is $632.14.
Ticket sales will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit for food and beverage workers. Beneficiaries can apply for help with mental health and emergencies like accidents, unforeseen expenses, or being the victim of a crime. Southern Smoke was founded by Houston chef Chris Shepherd.