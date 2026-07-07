Cool Summer
Amy's Ice Creams to debut permanent 12th St. truck with free scoops
Amy's Ice Creams, Austin's leading local scoops shop, is opening a new truck that will park permanently at 927 W. 12th St. A grand opening celebration on July 8 invites ice cream-lovers to stop by for a free taste.
The first 50 guests on opening day, starting at 11 am, will get a free small ice cream, a press release says. The release and an Instagram post also tease that the truck will also be handing out "giveaways, Amy's swag, and plenty of surprises." There will be more where that came from, plus fun collaborations, for Amy's extended celebration of National Ice Cream Month throughout July around Central Texas.
The new ice cream fixture will be open daily. Hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm. It will serve the brand's signature rotating flavors, plus toppings, dairy-free options, and drinks. Marketing director Caitlin Cano writes in an email that the truck will carry about 90 percent of what's available in a typical Amy's shop.
Each location has its own staples in addition to the rotating flavors. The new truck will serve Mexican vanilla, Oreo, strawberry, Belgian chocolate, cold press vanilla, sweet cream, dark chocolate, coffee, and Zilker mint chip.
"We've got plenty of scoop shops, but we've always believed ice cream should be a little unexpected," said Cano in the release. "An ice cream truck just feels like summer. We wanted to create something fun that felt like it belonged in the neighborhood — a place where people can stop after dinner, meet up with friends, or cool off with a scoop on a hot Austin day. National Ice Cream Month felt like the perfect time to open our truck."
The 12th Street location is right across the street from The Tavern, a longtime neighborhood pub. This may also feel like a reunion for fans of both Amy's and Waterloo Records, the famous local record store that used to be the ice cream shop's neighbor at the corner of Sixth Street and North Lamar. After 35 years on Sixth, Waterloo moved to 1105 N. Lamar Blvd., next to the 12th Street intersection, in the summer of 2025.
News later spread that the building that housed Waterloo, Amy's, and the neighboring 24 Diner was seeking a permit for demolition, and spokespeople for both Amy's and 24 Diner confirmed that they'd be looking for new homes. The building is still standing, and the Austin Business Journal reported in early 2026 that market conditions had made progress on the redevelopment unclear. The pending demolition application has since been marked inactive. Both Amy's and 24 Diner are still open at the site.
Whether visitors pair their scoops with a pub burger or a new record, the new truck is at an easy location for a neighborhood stroll for residents, workers, and even tourists exploring the Shoal Creek Greenbelt Trail. Amy's celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025, recommitting to its ongoing real Austin charm and connecting with other community members and local businesses.