Eat Your Words
Locals cook up literary puns at the Austin Edible Book Festival
Austinites, prepare to "eat your words" at the 21st annual Austin Edible Book Festival on March 29 at the Baker School, an old school that was converted into a space for events and creative businesses.
This lighthearted event is all about puns. Participants think of a literary work that can be represented as food — often, but not always in the form of baked goods.
The festival has a light online presence, and it's not like there's much to explain: flyers posted on community boards specify that there is no fee or form that participants need to submit to enter. All they have to do is show up by noon with their creation. The event is family friendly, so keep this in mind if you are considering making a caramel-flavored tribute to Carmilla, for example.
Organizers have gathered some examples from past years to help inspire pun-makers:
- An all-beef hotdog in a beer stein won Best Pun for "Frank in Stein"
- A nutritionally concerning but artistic fly sculpted of lard, icing, and sanding sugar, dubbed "Lard of the Flies"
- A marvelously simple orb of Gouda with continents drawn on, called "The Gouda rth" in tribute to 1931 novel The Good Earth
- The classic Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist has inspired multiple Edible Book Fair works, including a bread twist made with Pillsbury Crescent Rolls that literally spell "Oliver"; and bowl of olives and Twix in brine ("Olive or Twix") that won Least Appetizing
While collecting puns, the event will also collect shelf-stable donations for Hope Food Pantry Austin.
The Baker School (listed on Google Maps as the Baker Center) is located at 3908 Avenue B. The event runs until 3 pm.