Coco Competition
12 Austin bars participate in national coquito cocktail contest
Austin isn't a grinchy place by any means, but sometimes it feels a bit silly to act like a white Christmas is right around the corner. That's why the Texas capital may have a leg up in the Holiday Coquito Competition, organized by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) in partnership with Bacardi USA.
Bartenders from 13 regions across the U.S., including Austin, Dallas, and Houston, will compete for the best version of the tropical cocktail, and festive coconut-lovers can try all of their town's submissions from now through December.
The Puerto Rican coquito combines rum, evaporated milk, coconut cream, sweetened condensed milk, and warming spices, according to TOTCF. However, there are tons of variations in different households, and these bars are encouraged to put their own twist on it, too.
The bartender who wins will get an educational trip to Casa Bacardí, the world's largest rum distillery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. And there's no favoritism: the drinks will be judged blind. Judges are looking for "creations that honor tradition while showcasing contemporary technique and flavor innovation."
Up to eight entrants per market will advance to local in-person competition events throughout January (that means at least four Austin contenders will be eliminated).
Here are all the Texas bars serving competing coquitos:
- Austin, TX
- Amelia Social Lounge
- Canje
- Coconut CLub
- Daydreamer
- Firehouse Lounge
- Hanghart
- High Noon
- Midnight Cowboy
- Small Victory
- The Roosevelt Room
- Trona
- Veracruz Fonda
- Dallas, TX
- Atlas
- Atlas Bishop Arts
- Catbird
- Double D’s
- Gingers
- Ladylove Lounge and Sound
- Nickel City
- Sunset Rooftop Lounge
- Houston, TX
- Bayou Heights Bier Garten
- Behind Closed Doors
- Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill
- Daiquiri Time Out
- 93 til
- The Toasted Coconut
- Tikila’s
- Trash Panda Drinking Club
- Voodoo Queen Daiquiri Drive
Since judges have the critiques covered, all Austinites need to do is show up to participating bars, order a coquito, and enjoy.