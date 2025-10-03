Best Beans
Austin brews up high ranking on list of best cities for coffee
A new ranking indicates we’re not only keeping Austin weird but keeping it caffeinated. A study from personal finance website WalletHubs puts Austin at No. 8 among the best coffee cities in the U.S.
Based on 12 key factors, Austin earned a score of 62.61 out of 100. The ranking criteria include the share of adult coffee drinkers, the number of coffee shops and cafés per capita, the average price of a cappuccino, and the average price of a pack of coffee. The WalletHub study looked at data for the country’s 100 most populated cities.
Portland, Oregon, claims the top spot with a score of 71.09.
Erick P.C. Chang, an associate business professor at Arkansas State University, tells WalletHub that the appeal of coffee stems in part from the ability to consume a beverage that may have little to no sugar or calories. But this drink has many jobs.
“Coffee has become a staple of American culture, helping people stay energized for the workday, and bond with friends or dates,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo says.
Austin lands as high as No. 5 in one of the ranking categories — the number of coffee and tea manufacturers per capita.
If coffee drinkers want to cut through the noise to add something new and local to their daily repertoire, they might start with Desnudo Coffee, which won Best Coffee Shop at the 2025 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards. The young company operates three coffee trailers and works directly with small coffee farms in sourcing ingredients. Austinites can make their way down the list of other nominees here.
Austin is the only Texas city to appear in the ranking’s top 10. Here’s how other Texas cities fare in the study, including their national rankings and overall scores:
- No. 22 — Houston, 55.70
- No. 29 — Dallas, 53.80
- No. 40 — Fort Worth, 49.99
- No. 43 — Plano, 48.77
- No. 44 — San Antonio, 48.75
- No. 54 — Garland, 46.13
- No. 66 — Arlington, 43.66
- No. 67 — Irving, 43.48
- No. 80 — El Paso, 39.33
- No. 92 — Corpus Christi, 35.28
- No. 96 — Lubbock, 32.08
- No. 100 — Laredo, 23.94
In the ranking, Dallas and Houston tie for first place for the number of doughnut shops per capita, and Garland ranks first for the lowest average price of cappuccino.
Chang says that “you can overpay for coffee by going to some fancy places or even when you are in particular cities. However, a simple espresso or a good cappuccino in the morning does not need to be expensive, as there may be lots of small coffee shops that can serve you good coffee at reasonable prices.”