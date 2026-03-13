Meet the Tastemakers
Top 10 dessert programs put cherry on top for Austin restaurants
Let’s put modesty aside for a moment. Dessert is here for one reason: to make us feel good. Thankfully, Austin, a city that’s existentially obsessed with whimsy and novelty, is the perfect place to explore the limits of dessert — whether it’s a sweet snack on the go or the most meticulous finale of a multicourse meal.
To give us a nice excuse to order everything on the menu, we’re doing something new in the Dessert Program category at the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. This year’s nominees are entire restaurant concepts — not specific dishes or pastry chefs — really getting into their philosophies about what a sweet treat can do.
The Tastemaker Awards judges are taking all this and more into consideration when choosing the sweetest dessert program that'll take home the trophy. Only one can walk away with it at our awards ceremony and signature tasting event on April 9 at Distribution Hall. Read up on the 10 contenders below, and consider doing your own delicious field research.
You can see all of the Tastemaker Award nominees here and learn more about them in our special editorial series leading up to the big event.
A limited number of Early Bird tickets are available now at discounted rates of $65 for general admission and $110 for VIP (includes early access to the event and a dedicated bar). Prices will increase after March 19. Grab your tickets now before they sell out.
Enjoy a sweet moment with our 10 nominees for Dessert Program of the Year 2026:
Dolce Neve Gelato
Dolce Neve Gelato mainly offers one type of dessert, but there are endless ways to keep things creative. Some simple flavors, like the signature custard with lemon zest, are always available; some more adventurous ones like ricotta with honey and pistachio rotate. The shop also makes a few other types of desserts — always beautiful — including tiramisu cakes and gelato sandwiches.
Fonda San Miguel
This longstanding Austin restaurant is an icon across the board, but its dessert lineup is the cherry on top. Enjoy the traditional tres leches cake with mango sorbet, or try the indulgent crepas de cajeta with goat milk caramel, toasted almonds, and a scoop of Mexican vanilla ice cream. Even with elevated presentation, the homey feelings are baked in.
JP's Pancake Company
Before you panic about the taxonomy of adding a breakfast classic to a dessert list, note that JP’s Pancake Company makes “gourmet dessert pancakes” with fruit, sweet syrups, whipped cream, and other fun toppings. Joy is the goal for JP Udenenwu, and there’s no occasion that isn’t suited for a stack of pancakes.
Launderette
Landerette is a well-rounded restaurant, and its most iconic dish is a dessert. Guests love pastry chef Laura Sawicki’s Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich, a neat cube topped with colorful nonpareils. It’s one of the most recognizable desserts in Austin. Others, like the beet cremeux with poached pear, candied rosemary, and Pedro Ximénez wine, skew more mature.
Mercado Sin Nombre
Mercado Sin Nombre is a Michelin-recognized café and bakery in East Austin specializing in masa-based delicacies, Mexican heirloom corn, and maintaining lasting relationships with Mexican and Central Texas producers. Its desserts are straightforward and inspire obsession: fan favorites include the gluten-free masa pancakes and “Bad Honey Bunny” masa milk buns.
Oseyo
Another, very different restaurant is also blessed by Laura Sawicki’s touch, resulting in comforting, Korean-tinged treats. It’s hard to pick between four different house-made ice cream flavors at Oseyo, plus a brown butter pound cake, the milk “tea-ra-misu,” or milk chocolate ganache and black sesame fudge. Why choose, then? Send it all out.
Peace Bakery and Deli
There are two things the world definitely needs more of: peace and Peace Bakery and Deli’s pistachio baklava. The delicately balanced dessert is a popular way to end a full meal from the deli on a high note. Other sweet specialties to try include different baklava varieties and kunafa with cheese or custard.
Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop
From savory bagels to perfectly layered mille feuille, pastry chef Amanda Rockman can do it all and make a delicious latte to go with it. Maybe even dip a halva chocolate chip cookie. If the pastries aren’t sold out, lucky visitors can nab them for 50 percent off during the bakery’s “pastry happy hour” from 6-7 pm.
Round Rock Donuts
Though it’s in a suburb, Round Rock Donuts is an Austin institution. Drive-thru lines can snake around the block as locals and tourists try to get their hands on a Texas-sized doughnut. But there’s more to this shop than absurdly large doughnuts, like kolaches, cinnamon rolls, and cakes for all occasions.
Uchi
Dessert is fine art at Uchi at the hands of Ariana Quant, one of the city’s most innovative pastry chefs. Quant is masterful with layers, whether she’s stacking flavors, textures, or temperatures. The coconut tapioca is a triumph that made our Favorite Meals of 2025 list, and there’s always a delightful new surprise to look forward to.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Austin by Maker's Mark, Garrison at Fairmont Austin, NXT LVL Event, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.