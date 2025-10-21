New Neighbors
Bird Bird Biscuit opens South Lamar shop, joins Loro's new block party
One of Austin's most popular chicken sandwiches is now available on a part of South Lamar Boulevard that's very hot for restaurants in the past year. Bird Bird Biscuit, a local sandwich shop known for its unctuous fried-chicken-and-biscuit sandwiches, officially opened October 20 at 2121 South Lamar Blvd., Suite 110.
The business made Yelp's list of the Top 100 Sandwich Shops of 2025, and enjoys an impressive Instagram following of nearly 40,000 users. Part of its popularity comes from a liberal use of sauces and toppings, including a spiced black pepper honey sauce, house-made jam, or all the fixings needed to make a classic breakfast sandwich with chicken sausage.
The shop will also serve biscuit doughnut holes (until sold out), coffee, and house-made sweet tea and lemonade, among other sides and beverages.
This is the third location for Bird Bird Biscuit, in the same building that Uncle Nicky's moved into in June of 2024. Both restaurants are next door to Loro, the popular "Asian Smokehouse" by famous pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Uchi executive chef and founder Tyson Cole. The triad of well-regarded local restaurants now constitute a casual culinary pocket on the boulevard.
In fact, Loro is hosting a block party with the help of Uncle Nicky's and Bird Bird Biscuit on November 5. The party serves as a launch for a new fashion collaboration with surf brand Mañana, but a press release calls it the "first annual Oltorf Block Party."
From 6-8 pm, guests can enjoy collaborative bites, hear live music by pop-punk cover band Jimmy Eat Brisket, shop a local vendor market with adoptable kittens, enter a raffle, and pick up a Mañana x Loro Collab Hat ($38, available November 1 online and starting November 5 at Loro locations).
The menu is as follows:
Uncle Nicky's x Loro
- At Loro: Prosciutto & Melon Sando with yuzu ricotta, compressed melon, prosciutto EVOO, Thai basil, and mint
- At Uncle Nicky’s: Matcha Rice Cream Cannoli with Loro whipped rice cream and ricotta, matcha sugar, cannoli shell, and marcona almond dust
Bird Bird Biscuit x Loro
- Brisket on a Biscuit - Oak-smoked brisket, pimento cheese
Across the street and a block over, Spanish restaurant San Ginés (2072 S. Lamar Blvd.) opened in November of 2024; less than half a mile down the road, Thai restaurant Kiin Di is transitioning from its food truck to a brick-and-mortar (2414 S. Lamar Blvd.) that will be ready to open by the end of the year.