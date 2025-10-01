Who's Next?
Influential owners of Austin restaurant Birdie's make Time100 Next list
An Austin couple who owns an influential local restaurant have been profiled in Time Magazine for their commitment to breaking the standard restaurant model. Chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel and beverage director Arjav Ezekiel of Birdie's are on the 2025 Time100 Next list.
The famous Time100 list gathers the most influential people of the year by the Magazine's estimation — without distinction for positive, negative, or neutral influence. In 2025, that includes musical artist Hozier, "innovator" chef Kwame Onwuachi, "titan" gymnast Simone Biles, "icon" Demi Moore, "pioneer" Robert Montgomery, and international political leaders including several with ties to the Trump administration.
The Time100 Next list predicts who might supplant these 100 most influential, naming 100 more of "those still on the rise." Malechek-Ezekiel and Ezekiel are on the "innovators" portion of the list.
The influential couple's blurb profiles them through the pen of Chef Grant Achatz, who has won dozens of awards and recognitions including several James Beard Foundation Awards and many Michelin stars.
"At Birdie’s in Austin, co-owners Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel have created something rare," Achatz writes, praising the "profoundly personal menu" and beverage pairings. "[Birdie's] has redefined expectations of how high‑level food can be served. There’s no hushed formality, just generosity, joy, and rigor."
Birdie's is famous for boldly offering fine cuisine through counter service, upending expectations about what counts as casual or upscale dining. The restaurant previously served dishes à la carte, but as of spring of 2025, it is now focusing on prix fixe meals.
The restaurant also raises some diners' hackles by collecting tips anyway, but the restaurants' business model is widely respected by reviewers and awards committees — including Achatz. Ezekiel told Restaurant Business in 2023 that despite a 3.5 percent health and wellness fee, guests remain generous tippers. Staff at Birdie's get four weeks of paid time off and healthcare coverage.
"Fair pay, work‑life balance, and accessibility aren’t afterthoughts; they’re the foundation," writes Achatz. "[Ezekiel and Malechek-Ezekiel] prove that excellence and equity can share the same table. That’s not just a model for restaurants—it’s a model for the future."
Birdie's has won plenty of other awards, including Ezekiel's 2025 James Beard Award for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, a brand-new category; upon receiving it, he gave a moving speech about starting out as an undocumented immigrant in food service. Malechek-Ezekiel was a James Beard finalist in 2024 for Best Chef Texas, and executive sous chef Heejae Galluccio won Rising Star Chef at CultureMap Austin's own Tastemaker Awards in 2025.
"Being named to Time100 Next feels really special because it's about more than just the food — it's proof that you can create the restaurant of your dreams while taking care of your team,” said Malechek-Ezekiel in a press release about the win. “I hope it shows other restaurant owners they are not handcuffed to the traditional restaurant model that is broken for many; there is great possibility in re-imagining it."
Ezekiel added, "I think this recognition signals that it's possible to re-imagine and build new business models for restaurants while meaningfully delivering a style of hospitality that resonates and is memorable. What makes me most proud is that this acknowledges everything that we stand for at Birdie’s: Tracy's singular culinary vision; a commitment to sourcing wines that are farmed and vinified mindfully by great people; and building a space that allows for more meaningful experiences for our guests and, most importantly, the brilliant people who work with us.”
Readers can see the Time100 Next list in print on October 3, when the issue hits newsstands.